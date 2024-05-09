Watch: Hilarious video of Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo, and Nico Hulkenberg getting drunk on a plane resurfaces

A hilarious clip of drunk Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo, and Nico Hulkenberg partying on a private jet in 2019 recently surfaced on social media platforms.

Even though F1 drivers constantly keep their mental and physical selves in shape, they also like to let loose and relax once in a while. Most drivers stay focused on the season throughout the year, and seldom find one or two days where they can truly relax, especially on special occasions.

This clip which was posted by @circuit.vintage on Instagram, was from 2019, when Max Verstappen celebrated his 22nd birthday among the clouds. He was also joined by other current and former F1 drivers like Nico Hulkenberg, Daniel Ricciardo, and even Paul di Resta. They were flying back to Monaco, to Verstappen's house.

In the clip, Verstappen was seen sitting beside Ricciardo in a private jet. Both of them were laughing hard and screaming, talking to others who were not in the shot. In one of the clips, Nico Hulkenberg and Paul di Resta were also visible laughing and enjoying the celebration.

In 2019, Lewis Hamilton was still dominating F1 and winning races left, right, and center. During that time, the Red Bull driver had zero world titles to his name. He managed to finish third in the driver's standings and won three races that year.

Max Verstappen reveals how he had trouble entering his house after a wild 22nd birthday party

Back in 2019, Max Verstappen explained how he was unable to open his house's main gate in Monaco after partying hard with other F1 drivers on his 22nd birthday.

Speaking on his own mini-series, Max Verstappen: Whatever It Takes, produced by Ziggo Sport, he humorously stated how he drank too much that night. He added that was unable to find the keyhole on his house's main door. In the documentary, he was seen struggling to get the key from under the carpet and open the door.

“Yes, I remember that night. I drank a little too much... Water. And when I came home, I had some trouble finding the hole, the keyhole!” Verstappen joked.

Ever since 2019, Verstappen's on-track performance has massively improved. He is now a three-time F1 world champion, winning back-to-back titles from 2021 to 2023. He remains one of the favorites to win the title yet again this year.