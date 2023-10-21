WATCH: Hollywood star Drew Barrymore thrilled after performing a 2.3 second pit stop with Red Bull F1 crew

Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore brought a touch of Tinseltown glamour to the world of Formula 1 as she paid a special visit to the Red Bull racing garage.

Dressed head to toe in a striking Red Bull fire suit, Barrymore joined the elite pit crew in executing a lightning-fast pit stop that clocked in at an impressive 2.3 seconds.

Known for her infectious energy on-screen, Barrymore's excitement was evident as she stepped into the paddocks of the Red Bull racing team. Alongside the pit crew members, Barrymore seamlessly integrated herself into the operation.

The Hollywood star, renowned for her roles in movies and more recently as the host of "The Drew Barrymore Show," made the most of her pit stop experience.

Snapshots with key team figures, including team principal Christian Horner and Mexican driver Sergio Perez, also captured the essence of her day. The 48-year-old seemed to have had an enjoyable outing at the Circuit of the Americas.

Drew Barrymore captures her F1 experience on camera, another Hollywood star appears on the paddocks

Sporting a sleek black Oracle/Red Bull Racing fire suit, Barrymore's Formula 1 experience was documented by the cameras of her daytime talk show. Viewers can anticipate a segment of the next episode of her show featuring moments of her pit stop debut.

This outing follows closely on the heels of Drew Barrymore's show making a comeback, albeit without its three Writers Guild of America (WGA) scribes.

The return of her talk show initially coincided with both WGA and Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strikes.

However, Barrymore opted to delay her return until the conclusion of the WGA strike. Nevertheless, the decision drew criticism for not addressing the situation when the show resumed last week.

Notably, Drew Barrymore wasn't the only A-list star gracing the course in the lead-up to the marquee race. Adam Driver, known for his upcoming portrayal of former racing legend Enzo Ferrari in the highly anticipated film "Ferrari," also made an appearance.

The movie, which is eagerly awaited by motorsports aficionados, is set to hit theaters just in time for the holiday season ahead of Christmas.

Meanwhile, the F1 United States GP will kick off with the practice races on Friday. Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, who has already sealed his third straight championship, would once again be the favourite heading into the weekend in Austin.