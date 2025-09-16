Watch: Isack Hadjar has an adorable Lewis Hamilton fanboy moment as he picks him over Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso and Michael Schumacher

Isack Hadjar had an adorable Lewis Hamilton fanboy moment when answering hypothetical questions about who would win a race between the two mentioned drivers. The French-Algerian driver picked his idol to beat all of Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso, and Michael Schumacher.Ever since entering the F1 world in 2025, Hadjar has made it no secret that his favorite driver is Lewis Hamilton. The Briton is a huge idol and hero for the rookie who now races alongside him.During the 2025 season, Hadjar and Hamilton even developed a friendship. The Racing Bulls driver featured on Hamilton's Instagram, and the two even played the card game UNO together.In a recent interview with French news outlet Booska-P, Hadjar's love for Hamilton was on full display. The 20-year-old picked the Briton to beat numerous other F1 world champions in a race, including Max Verstappen, Michael Schumacher, Fernando Alonso, and even fellow countryman Alain Prost.When asked about Alonso, Hadjar simply said that Hamilton would win the race without offering any further explanation. When Verstappen's name came up, he laughed while holding his head and said:&quot;You know what? Even I don't know. But alright, I'll say Lewis, he's my guy.&quot;When drawing comparisons with Schumacher, Hadjar said:&quot;That's tough, but Lewis. He's my generation. I am racing with my idol.&quot;The interviewer also asked Isack Hadjar about Alain Prost, who once again lost out to Hamilton in his preference, only after he clarified that the Frenchman was a legend and he loved him as well.Finally, Hamilton only lost when the interviewer jokingly asked who would win in a race between him and Dominic Toretto, the protagonist from the Fast and the Furious movies, played by Vin Diesel. The rookie even made a hilarious joke about family comes first, while picking Toretto, referring to the famous line from the franchise.Reports suggest Isack Hadjar might be in line for Red Bull promotion in 2026Isack Hadjar with Max Verstappen on the podium after the Dutch Grand Prix - Source: GettyAs per Motorsportweek, German outlet Auto Motor und Sport has reported that Isack Hadjar was all set to be promoted to Red Bull in 2026, after the rookie impressed the hierarchy at the Austrian team with his performances at the sister team, Racing Bulls, this year.Hadjar could now become the latest in a long list of Red Bull juniors to step in as Max Verstappen's teammate. However, it has not ended well for any of the previous drivers at the senior team, including incumbent driver Yuki Tsunoda. The Japanese driver has struggled to find his feet since being promoted to the senior team after just two races into the 2025 season.Earlier, even Liam Lawson suffered at the Milton Keynes-based team as he was replaced after just two races. The Kiwi driver has also found some form upon his return to RB, further highlighting the difficulties associated with that second Red Bull seat.Reportedly, Red Bull junior Arvid Lindblad could also be promoted from F2 to RB as Hadjar's replacement. This could leave Tsunoda without a seat in 2026.