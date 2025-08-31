Watch: Isack Hadjar running to his team and jumping the barricade as he secures his first ever F1 podium at the Dutch GP

Isack Hadjar was seen running and jumping through the barricades as he scored his first-ever Formula 1 podium in the 2025 F1 Dutch GP. He became only the fifth-youngest driver to finish a race within the top three.Hadjar has remained competitive throughout the season despite racing in the VCARB, a team that hasn't been within the top in recent years. He began the Dutch GP weekend in similar form, managing to pull the car into Q3, and started the race in P4. He managed to keep the position throughout the race, and as Lando Norris suffered an oil leak in his car in the final moments, it gave space for Hadjar to move into P3.As he walked out of his car, Isack Hadjar spotted his team members standing to celebrate with him. He rushed towards them, trying to jump through the barricade to celebrate.Clinching the P3, Hadjar mentioned that it was rather surprising for him to have held on to the position throughout the length of the race, especially with Charles Leclerc's Ferrari charging behind him initially.Isack Hadjar reacts to &quot;unreal&quot; podium finishHadjar was under pressure from Leclerc initially in the race. The Ferrari kept charging behind him; however, after he crashed out following contact with Andrea Kimi Antonelli, the field was clear for Hadjar.Shortly after the safety car restart (post Norris's DNF caused by a mechanical failure), George Russell in the Mercedes attempted to take the final step on the podium; however, given Hadjar's defense and Zandvoort's nature, it became a nearly impossible feat to be achieved in just three laps.Speaking after the race, Isack Hadjar mentioned that the finish was quite &quot;unreal.&quot;&quot;It feels a bit unreal,&quot; he said. &quot;What was most surprising for me was keeping that fourth place for the whole race.&quot;He added:&quot;Unfortunately for Lando we took advantage of his [DNF] but we did no mistakes. The car was on rails the whole weekend and I'm really happy about myself because I maximised what I had, made no mistakes and brought home the podium. So I'm so happy for my guys.&quot;&quot;[Being on the podium] was always the target since I was a kid. So this is my first step, my first podium, and hopefully much more [to come].&quot;This was a major moment for the 20-year-old, who has been tied as one of the contenders for the Rookie of the Year Award in 2025.