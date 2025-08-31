  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Isack Hadjar
  • Watch: Isack Hadjar running to his team and jumping the barricade as he secures his first ever F1 podium at the Dutch GP

Watch: Isack Hadjar running to his team and jumping the barricade as he secures his first ever F1 podium at the Dutch GP

By Gunaditya Tripathi
Modified Aug 31, 2025 15:14 GMT