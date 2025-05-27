Watch: Isack Hadjar seen in a heated exchange with someone during the F1 Monaco GP race weekend

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar was involved in a heated discussion with a bystander during the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix. Just before his interview with Sky Sports, Hadjar was allegedly miffed with a comment passed on to him and reportedly decided to confront the person responsible for it.

Hadjar, the new VCARB rookie, had an excellent weekend in Monaco. Recovering from free practice crashes, he started the race from P5, and with the right strategy conveyed from the pit lane, he finished the race at P6, scoring eight points for his team.

However, after the race, Hadjar appeared annoyed and irritated with a bystander. He was fulfilling his media duties with Sky Sports, but before the interview could begin, Hadjar reportedly confronted an unknown person who allegedly commented on him.

The rookie followed the person to confront him, with the Racing Bulls media manager trying to calm him down. When Hadjar returned for the interview, he still looked annoyed, and Naomi Schiff and Jenson Button cheered him up. The whole incident was caught on camera, with fans trying to make sense of the events that unfolded in the paddock.

That being said, Isack Hadjar had a great race in Monaco as the Racing Bulls used an unconventional strategy. They had both drivers complete the two mandatory pit stops early and deliberately held up the rivals by driving slowly and maintaining a significant gap. This way, both Hadjar and Liam Lawson ended up with points.

However, the Williams drivers, Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon, weren't impressed with the Racing Bulls' strategy, even though they followed the same, with Sainz holding up the grid for Albon. The Spanish driver said that FIA must intervene to stop such practices, and it's not fair racing.

Isack Hadjar reviews a perfect weekend in Monaco

Isack Hadjar at the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Source: Getty

After finishing P6 in the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix, Isack Hadjar credited his team, the Racing Bulls, for executing a perfect strategy. Hadjar and Liam Lawson deliberately held up the rivals behind them by driving slowly to finish in points. The pit stop timings were also perfect.

While speaking to the media after the race, Hadjar said (via Formula 1):

"[It] was a perfect weekend for me. Honestly, yesterday I had a lot of fun, a lot more fun than today, but still the race was perfectly executed. Liam helped me massively; it was great teamwork, and also he helped me, but he also got points, so I'm really happy for him."

Isack Hadjar now has 15 points and is ranked P10 in the championship race. Despite a shaky start to his debut year, the rookie has now covered ground, and the Monaco GP will likely boost his confidence for the rest of the season.

