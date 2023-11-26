WATCH: Kevin Magnussen gets ready for the Abu Dhabi GP qualifying with the help of his daughter

Haas F1 driver Kevin Magnussen and his two-year daughter stole the spotlight in the qualifying session for the Abu Dhabi GP, as their adorable interaction won the viewers' hearts.

When Magnussen was gearing up for the qualifying session, he got a helping hand from his elder daughter, Laura. Sitting atop a table in the #20 Haas F1 garage, she helped her father with the gloves and then gave the final touches with his helmet.

The wholesome interaction between the father-daughter duo in the final qualifying session of the season swept the hearts of the netizens who swooned over the adorable pairing.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Kevin Magnussen has been married to Louise Gjørup since 2019 and the couple are parents to two daughters. They welcomed their first child, Laura, in January 2021.

Earlier this season, the Danish couple welcomed their second daughter, Agnes, in July. Magnussen shared the news of the birth of his second child on social media and wrote:

"Laura is now a big sister 👶🏼 Welcome to the world Agnes," he wrote on social media accompanied by photos of Laura with her sister. "We love you so much ❤️ @logjorup You’re a superstar."

The Magnussen family frequently travels to various F1 race weekends and can often be spotted in the Haas garage cheering for the 31-year-old Dane.

Kevin Magnussen, however, fell at the first hurdle in the qualifying session and will start 17th on the grid for the Abu Dhabi GP. His teammate, Nico Hulkenberg, continued his stellar qualifying effort and will be starting eighth on the grid, ahead of the likes of Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton.

Max Verstappen fires back at Kevin Magnussen after Las Vegas GP comments

Reigning three-time F1 champion Max Verstappen criticized the glitz and glamor surrounding the Las Vegas GP, calling the event '99% show and 1% sport'. The Dutchman's criticism of the inaugural Las Vegas event continued throughout the weekend.

Kevin Magnussen, however, didn't agree with Verstappen's assessment and reckoned the 26-year-old should have kept his comments to himself.

"It’s fine to have an opinion. Maybe you should keep it for yourself. At the end of the day, we’re all on pretty good salaries, living a good life, and that’s all because of this. So at the end of the day maybe we should show a little bit more appreciation", he told RaceFans during the Las Vegas GP.

Replying to the comments made by Haas F1 driver, Max Verstappen said it was not about salaries and that one should make their opinion clear for the betterment of the sport.

"It’s always very easy to say: ‘You can’t complain. Look how much money you make. Who gives a f*** about how much money you make? It’s about saying what you think and what you think is right or is necessary to take care of the sport." he told The Telegraph during the Abu Dhabi GP.

Despite being critical of the track layout, Max Verstappen took the checkered flag to record his record-extending 18th win this season. Magnuess, meanwhile, sits in 19th with three points on the board.