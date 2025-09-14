Watch: Kimi Antonelli makes way to the Ducati motorhome on the eve of the San Marino GP

Following in the footsteps of Lando Norris, Kimi Antonelli also made his way to the Ducati garage ahead of the MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. The teenager could be seen chatting with two-time MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia and Italian tennis star Lorenzo Musetti.With F1 having a week's break, the 20 drivers kept themselves engaged in various activities throughout the non-F1 race weekend. While Max Verstappen raced at the Nurburgring during this time, other drivers paid visits to various other sporting events.Norris was the first to set the precedent, as he attended the San Marino GP at the Misano circuit. On the other hand, owing to Antonelli being in his home region, in Emilia-Romagna, he attended the motorbike event.There, the Mercedes driver was on Bagnaia's side of the garage along with Musetti, as the trio of Italian stars talked with each other: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Antonelli and Bagnaia have mutual respect, as after the Ducati rider finished on the podium in Aragon and celebrated this result on Instagram with a celebratory post, the 19-year-old soon shared a comment on his post:&quot;🔥🔥🔥&quot;Kimi Antonelli's comment on Francesco Bagnaia's Instagram post | Source: InstagramOn the other hand, Bagnaia retired from the San Marino GP, but Ducati emerged victorious as Marc Marquez won the 27-lap race for the Italian squad on home soil.Kimi Antonelli congratulated Ducati rider Marc Marquez on the victory at the San Marino Grand PrixMercedes' Kimi Antonelli at the F1 Italian Grand Prix 2025 - Source: GettyWith Kimi Antonelli being on the factory Ducati team's side at the San Marino GP, he ventured over to congratulate Marc Marquex on the race victory. The 19-year-old had a small chat with the Spaniard, as the two had shared respect for each other:Kimi Antonelli congratulating Marc Marquez on winning the 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix | Source: X/@MotoGPWhile Marquez won the race, this is not the first time that Antonelli has interacted with the MotoGP world. Bike racing legend, Valentino Rossi, and the Mercedes driver had also talked with each other earlier in the year.The 46-year-old had shared multiple stories with Antonelli and told him to enjoy his time in F1, as the young Italian revealed (F1 Oversteer):&quot;That was really cool. Valentino [Rossi] is such a cool guy. We laughed a lot. He told me a few stories from back when he was racing in MotoGP – some funny ones, too, but I can’t really tell them right now... He told me to just keep going, enjoy it and, above all, focus on myself without being distracted by others, enjoy the process and always give it my all.&quot;Antonelli currently sits eighth in the championship standings, having amassed 66 points over the previous 16 race weekends.