Watch: Kimi Antonelli records a hilarious clip with his Mercedes race engineer 'Bono'

The banter between Kimi Antonelli and his race engineer, Peter Bonnington, aka Bono, has continued in the Italian's rookie season, as Mercedes' F1 page shared a hilarious clip. The teenager recorded the 50-year-old while he was listening to songs, and could be seen unintentionally ignoring Antonelli.Bono has been the right-hand man to Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton in their stints at Mercedes. The Briton is now paired with the squad's prodigy, Antonelli, and the two have completed 14 Grand Prix weekends together.The Italian has scored 64 points, and the highlight of his season so far has been his sprint race pole in Miami, along with his maiden podium at the Canadian GP.Though the pair aims to remain focused on securing results, off the track, they have had their fair share of moments. In one such instance, Antonelli is hilariously seen recording Bono in the debried room when he wanted to ask Bono about what music he was listening to.However, due to the music playing in his earphones, the 50-year-old was unaware of his colleague's presence. After multiple tries, Bono finally paid attention and replied to the teenager's question:&quot;Listening to bicep today... Is that alright?&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBono has been with the Brackley-based squad since the team was under the alias of Honda.Kimi Antonelli admits it's &quot;amazing&quot; to work with Bono owing to his vast experience in F1Peter Bonnington (L) and Kimi Antonelli (R) at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Hungary race weekend - Source: GettyBono started in F1 in 2004, when Kimi Antonelli wasn't even born. With the Briton having vast expertise in working with F1 world champions, he is arguably one of the best race engineers on the grid.Moreover, Antonelli is aware of the 50-year-old's impressive reign in F1, as he said during the Chinese Grand Prix weekend (via Formula 1's official website):&quot;I think having someone like Bono, it's amazing. It's a very big privilege because he has worked with two of the best drivers in the history of Formula 1. He worked with Michael [Schumacher] and then he worked with Lewis [Hamilton] for many years.&quot;So having someone with so much knowledge and experience really helps you because obviously I have so many new scenarios that I would have to go through, so many new scenarios that I will have to face, so many new things that I will have to learn. And having someone like him that has so much experience deifinitely, its really helpful because it can really guide you in every situation and... So I feel realy lucky to have someone like him.&quot;On the other hand, Kimi Antonelli still has 10 more rounds to take down the record of most points scored in a debut F1 season, which is currently held by his predecessor at Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time champion had scored 109 points in his rookie F1 season with McLaren.