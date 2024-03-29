WATCH: Lance Stroll’s race engineer prevents a deadly crash between him and George Russell thanks to his quick awareness

Lance Stroll's race engineer's alertness saved him from what could have been a devastating crash on the final lap of the 2024 F1 Australian GP after George Russell's crash.

Race engineers in F1 have one of the most important jobs associated with the driver. Their job includes updating the drivers on their performance throughout the length of the race and warning them of potential dangers. Stroll's race engineer once again proved the importance of their jobs as his on-board clip emerged recently.

In the video, Lance Stroll's race engineer can be seen warning him of George Russell's crashed car in the middle of the track, which was a potential danger. His alertness saved him from a major crash which might have resulted in a dangerous situation for both the drivers. Here is the clip of the incident:

Expand Tweet

Russell crashed while he was chasing Stroll's teammate Fernando Alonso on fresher tires. It was deemed by the stewards post the race that the latter had braked earlier into the corner which caused the crash. For this, Alonso was given a 20-second time penalty post-race and he dropped down to P8.

Lance Stroll might be replaced by Carlos Sainz in the 2025 F1 season according to Eddie Jordan

Former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan suggested that Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz might replace Lance Stroll at Aston Martin next season.

Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari in the 2025 season was announced early in February. Alongside this news, it was also announced that Carlos Sainz would no longer be a part of the team after the end of his current contract. Currently, there has been no discussion or confirmation from Sainz's side about his future in the sport.

After his victory in the Australian GP, it seems apparent that he is well-qualified to join a competitive team in the future, and the fingers have been pointed toward Red Bull. It was reported earlier that the team is indeed interested in the Spanish driver to replace Sergio Perez in 2025.

However, Eddie Jordan feels that if RBR does not provide him space, Aston Martin might be looking for an all-Spanish driver lineup for next season with Sainz and Alonso. He was quoted as saying on the Formula for Success podcast:

"I’m telling you, I believe that if there is not a place in Red Bull for him, he (Sainz) will join Fernando in Aston Martin. That’s what I believe. I have no real hardcore evidence, but it’s a gut feel."

This would be problematic for Lance Stroll who has been racing with the team long before they were rebranded to Aston Martin. His father, Lawrence Stroll, owns the team and that has been hinted as one of the reasons he is still racing with them despite his questionable performances.