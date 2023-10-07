Watch: Lance Stroll throws away his steering wheel and pushes his trainer out of the way after a poor qualifying session at the 2023 F1 Qatar GP

Aston Martin F1 driver Lance Stroll was seen throwing away his steering wheel and pushing his trainer after finishing a disappointing P17 at the end of the qualifying session in the 2023 F1 Qatar GP on Friday.

The Canadian driver has been in a downward spiral in the last couple of races as he has not been able to match his teammate Fernando Alonso's performances in qualifying.

Although his seat is secure and he has a contract with the team for the 2024 season, there have been questions regarding his future with the British team.

But the end of the Q1 session at Lusail International Circuit really showed a new side to Lance Stroll as he was spotted throwing his steering wheel in his garage.

Stroll wasn't done and he completely lost control of his emotions as he was seen pushing his trainer at the back of the garage after coming off the car.

Lance Stroll speaks on his Q1 exit at the 2023 F1 Qatar GP qualifying

The Canadian claimed that he was hugely disappointed after going out in Q1 at the Lusail International track on Friday evening.

As per F1.com, Stroll explained that he did not really have the pace in the session. He said:

"It was a disappointing Qualifying session today. My first lap was deleted due to track limits and I had to abort my second due to traffic, so I had a big job to do for my final run. The car felt okay, but we just didn't have the pace. We've got another opportunity to go again tomorrow, and learn what we can ahead of the Sprint events."

Aston Martin F1 team boss Mike Krack wasn't entirely happy with Lance Stroll's exit in Q1:

"Unfortunately, Lance did not progress from Q1. He had a couple of laps deleted for track limits, which put him on the back foot and stopped him progressing."

Lance Stroll's behavior at the end of the Q1 session has drawn the ire of F1 fans and personnel alike who have criticized him for his antics. It will be fascinating to see if the team makes any further statements on the incident.