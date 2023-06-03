WATCH: Lewis Hamilton gives Neymar Jr. a ‘quick seat fit’ in His Mercedes W14

The worlds of Formula 1 and soccer collided once again as Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time world champion, gave a warm welcome to Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr. The two spent quality time together ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona.

Neymar Jr., who had recently appeared at the Monaco GP weekend, made his way to the F1 paddock, where he was greeted by Hamilton. The PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) striker took to social media to share his excitement as he posted pictures of his exclusive inside tour of the Mercedes garage.

During his visit to the paddocks ahead of the 2023 , Neymar had the privilege of getting up close and personal with Hamilton and Mercedes' latest upgrade — the . The state-of-the-art racing car is a marvel of engineering, costing the Silver Arrows an astonishing $14,000,000 to build.

In the clips shared by Puma Motorsport, Neymar was also spotted attempting to fit himself inside the Mercedes W14 with Hamilton's assistance. The attempted "seat fix" was visibly not an easy job for the 31-year-old Brazilian, who wrote on his Instagram:

"My guy♥️ One of the best experience I've had but it wasn't easy to get in the car😂😂 Thank🙏"

Neymar also met the other Formula 1 drivers who are sponsored by Puma, including Ferrari's dynamic duo Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, Mercedes' star George Russell, and Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu.

Lewis Hamilton makes up for his "snub" on Neymar Jr.

By inviting the Brazilian to the Mercedes garage and showing him around the W14, Lewis Hamilton has seemingly made amends with Neymar Jr. after the Brit's snub on the PSG forward.

The took place less than a week ago when Neymar, like many celebrities, made his way to Monte Carlo to attend the 2023 F1 Monaco GP.

As Neymar was strolling down the pitlane, he spotted Hamilton and attempted to engage in a conversation. However, Hamilton, who had earphones on, was unable to hear Neymar and zoomed past him on his bike, seemingly ignoring the Brazilian superstar.

Naturally, the incident garnered attention and led to a playful exchange between the two athletes on Instagram. Hamilton took to social media to apologize to the Brazilian for the incident, and in return, Neymar, in good spirits, dropped the F-bomb on Hamilton, adding a touch of humor to the situation.

After inviting the Brazilian to the Mercedes garage, it appears that Lewis Hamilton has decided to extend an olive branch to Neymar.

