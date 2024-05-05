Watch: Lewis Hamilton and Kendall Jenner collaborate for Tommy Hilfiger at the F1 Miami GP

Lewis Hamilton took supermodel Kendall Jenner for a spin in a road car around the Miami Autodrome this weekend as part of their collaboration for Tommy Hilfiger.

The Miami GP is one of the biggest events on the F1 calendar and attracts many celebrities from all walks of life who want to be part of the racing weekend.

The 2024 edition of the race in the Sunshine State hasn't disappointed fans as they got a chance to see celebrities like Ed Sherren, Camila Cabello, Tom Brady, and others during the weekend.

Supermodel Kendall Jenner was also among the celebrities to have attended the Miami GP this weekend. It isn't the first time that the 28-year-old has attended an F1 race, as she was a guest of the Mercedes F1 team during the 2015 Monaco GP.

In Miami, she was spotted hanging out with Lewis Hamilton, who later took her around the track as part of a PR activity for Tommy Hilfiger. The clothing brand on their social media posted some pictures of the duo on the track while promoting their collaboration.

Lewis Hamilton analyzes his Miami GP qualifying

Lewis Hamilton stated that he felt more positive on Saturday than Friday despite qualifying P8 for the main race on Sunday.

As per F1.com, the seven-time world champion said:

"Overall, it’s been a much more positive day than yesterday. That said, these tires are so sensitive, and trying to get them to work consistently lap-to-lap is a challenge."

"The track temperature and grip were similar throughout Qualifying but we still struggled to deliver the maximum potential on each lap. We had that glimpse of what was possible at the end of Q2, but we couldn’t deliver it in Q3. It’s an area we are focused on improving."

He also gave his take on the battle with Kevin Magnussen in the Sprint race and added:

"I gave it everything in the Sprint; it was a tough battle out there. Contact is never intentional at the first corner, and I went for a gap. It closed quickly though and several of us connected."

"After that, I was fighting hard to get past the Haas of Magnussen, and I enjoyed the racing. The penalty was unfortunate, and it was a shame that it cost us that final point."

It would be fascinating to see if Lewis Hamilton faces similar struggles in the main race on Sunday that he did in the 19-lap Sprint race on Saturday.