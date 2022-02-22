Watch: When Lewis Hamilton made his Mercedes teammates wear a mask in Japan 2017

Lewis Hamilton has always been ahead of the curve when it comes to his on-track exploits. The Briton was equally ahead of time off the track as well when it came to health and safety.

Masks and precautionary mandates may be the norm now but not back in 2017. After an apparent illness swept through the Mercedes garage in the lead-up to the Japanese Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton made all his team members wear masks to avoid further contamination.

Watch the video here:

maja 🏳️‍🌈 @formulamaja Lewis making the whole team wear masks in Japan 2017 Lewis making the whole team wear masks in Japan 2017 😂 https://t.co/hK2Ryljp56

The move paid off for Mercedes as both drivers blocked out the front row in qualifying. The Briton went on to take pole and go on to win the race, virtually putting one hand on the 2017 world championship in the process.

Hamilton's cause was aided greatly by Sebastian Vettel's early retirement on lap 4. Team-mate Valtteri Bottas ended the race in P4 with the fastest lap for a good haul of points for the Silver Arrows.

The seven-time world champion has since been vocal about masks in the fight to beat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lewis Hamilton wants rules to be applied fairly, accurately, and consistently, going forward

Lewis Hamilton is hoping the FIA will ensure that the rules in F1 are applied in the upcoming 2022 season in a manner that is more fair, accurate, and consistent.

Bending of the rules by former race director Michael Masi ended up costing the 37-year-old what would have been a record-breaking eighth world championship. Masi was subsequently removed from his role earlier in February.

During the launch of the new Mercedes W13, Hamilton said:

“Whilst we can’t change the past, and nothing will ever really be able to change the way and how I felt at the time, and how I feel about the situation, it is good to see that the FIA are taking steps to make improvements. I think accountability is key. And we have to use this moment to make sure that this never happens to anybody else in the sport ever again. Even everything that’s been said by the FIA, we welcome that. But we have to make sure that we keep a close eye on it and make sure that that we actually are seeing those changes, and rules are applied fairly and accurately and consistently.”

Meanwhile, the new F1 season will start with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 20.

Edited by Anurag C