Watch: Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and other F1 stars hilariously dismiss American cuisine

Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, and several other drivers hilariously dismissed the American cuisine in a game of 'Blind Rankings' despite having some famous food such as burgers, pancakes, and cheesecakes.

F1 and the US have warmed up to each other in the past couple of years as the drivers and the fans alike share the same passion for racing and culture. The sport currently has three races in Miami, Las Vegas, and Austin. There have been talks about having a fourth race on the F1 calendar in New York.

However, one thing the drivers unanimously agreed about their dislike for the country was the American cuisine. In a video clip on social media, drivers such as Lewis Hamilton put it fourth on their list just above the French.

Whilst Max Verstappen, Esteban Ocon, Charles Leclerc, Fernando Alonso, and even the American Logan Sargeant put it in fifth. Although it got some respite from Canadian Lance Stroll, who put the cuisine third on his list, Daniel Ricciardo once again displayed his love for the country by putting it first.

Lewis Hamilton chimes in about F1 finally 'cracking' the US market

Lewis Hamilton stated that the sport had finally cracked the US market after having three races in the country from 2023 onwards.

As per F1.com, the British driver said:

“Yes, I mean, growing up knowing how amazing the sport is and seeing that there was still quite a disconnect between the US and the rest of the world in terms of the passion for this sport, it's really amazing to see that we've cracked it and there's growing love in the States."

Lewis Hamilton added that the country had a 'lot to offer' as it resides many passionate sports fans:

“There are massive sporting fans out there. And I mean, Miami is going to be an experience for all of us, for the racing community, for those that are the fans out there that are watching, the fans that are going to be flying in that maybe have never been there before. The US has a lot to offer in that space. So, it's super exciting.”

Hamilton first raced in the USA in Indianapolis in F1 in his debut season in 2007 and again in 2012 when the sport first raced in Austin. In his appearance on Good Morning America, the Mercedes driver spoke about never understanding "why people weren’t into Formula 1… as I said this Netflix show [Drive to Survive], particularly through the pandemic has brought massive awareness to the show and now it’s booming."

It would be fascinating to see if F1 can attract more fans in the USA by permanently having three races in the country for the next couple of seasons.