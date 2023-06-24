WATCH: Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen’s hilarious exchange about the Red Bull driver’s Dutch accent

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen shared a hilarious moment during a press conference after the Canadian Grand Prix earlier.

This happened when the Red Bull driver answered one of his questions, and he mentioned it was Father's Day. His Dutch accent made him sound like a fictional character from Austin Powers in Goldmember (a 2002 film).

"And today was of course also Fathers' Day so I don't need to buy him a present, I did this so I think he's happy," Verstappen said.

Since the character is also Dutch, Hamilton found a similarity between the two's accents, (especially in the way he pronounced 'Father') which he mentioned to Verstappen. The duo shared a hysterical laugh after this.

Here is the video of the same.

Other than this hilarious moment, the two shared a good time on the track during the Canadian Grand Prix. While Verstappen won the race after leading all of the laps, making it historic for himself (equalling Ayrton Senna's victories) and his team (Red Bull's 100th victory), Lewis Hamilton brought in a comfortable P3.

The Briton had a battle with Fernando Alonso after overtaking him at the very start of the race for P2, however, the double world champion was quick to take the place back and finish the race there.

Lewis Hamilton feels Max Verstappen will surpass his records in Formula 1

While Max Verstappen brought in his 41st Formula 1 race win after the Canadian GP, Lewis Hamilton still sits at the top for most victories in the sport. He has been on the top of the podium 103 times in his long career, winning seven world championships.

However, with the performance that Verstappen is showing this season, it has been speculated quite a few times that Hamilton's records in the sport might be broken by the Dutchman. Given the fact that he is only 25 years old, it makes it easier for him to carry on in the sport for much longer.

When Lewis Hamilton was asked about it, he agreed, mentioning that the double world champion has an amazing team behind him. Motorsport quoted him:

"He's got a very long career ahead of him so absolutely. Ultimately, records are there to be broken. And he's got an amazing team."

He also added that Mercedes is working effortlessly to get back to winning ways. With the upgrades they have recently introduced, the W14 has gotten much more competitive than it was at the start of the season. Team principal Toto Wolff also mentioned a fundamental design change in the 2024 season.

So, although Red Bull and Verstappen are enjoying a dominating era, they might have more competition to face later in the sport with multiple teams preparing to battle them.

