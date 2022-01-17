Watch: Lewis Hamilton's brilliant overtake on Max Verstappen in Hungary 2019 after Mercedes strategic masterclass

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes pulled a brilliant move on Max Verstappen and Red Bull at the 2019 Hungarian Grand Prix. Hamilton decided on a late two-stopper, which helped him easily pass Verstappen on lap 67 of the event. Watch the clip below:

Hamilton started the race in P3, behind Verstappen and teammate Valtteri Bottas. The Dutchman got away quickly, establishing his tremendous pace early on. Hamilton managed to pip Bottas for second place on the opening lap of the race with a brilliant move.

Max Verstappen pitted for hard tires on lap 25, with his team expecting the set to last until the end of the 70-lap race. Although Hamilton and Mercedes initially chose the same strategy, they later opted for a fresh set of Medium tires. This helped the now-seven-time world champion close the gap to the young Dutchman in drastic fashion.

On lap 67 of the Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton caught up to the current world champion, who failed to defend as he was on old hard tires.

The Briton won the Hungarian Grand Prix in 2019, making it his seventh victory at the venue. The Mercedes driver won again in 2020 but missed out on a ninth win in 2021 thanks to Esteban Ocon and others.

Fernando Alonso defended against Lewis Hamilton in Hungary 2021

A chaotic start destroyed the chances of drivers like Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Valtteri Bottas in the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix, leading to a red flag. As the track suddenly began drying up, all but Lewis Hamilton switched to slick tires, resulting in a solo standing start for the Briton.

Mercedes, however, got their strategy wrong as Hamilton struggled for pace on his first lap after the restart. The Briton had to dive into the pits for slicks, re-emerging into 14th place.

Lewis Hamilton fought his way back to P5, slicing through the field, but was then challenged by former teammate Fernando Alonso. The Spaniard defended against Hamilton for several laps, saving his teammate Ocon from being overtaken by the Briton, who had found tremendous pace.

The Mercedes driver overtook Alonso on lap 65, and despite making it into the podium places, could not find the win at the Hungaroring. Esteban Ocon won his first Grand Prix in the sport in Hungary, helping Alpine eventually pip AlphaTauri in the constructors' championship.

