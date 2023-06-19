Watch: Lewis Hamilton's confused reaction to a question by Spanish reporter

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton looked confused when an apparent joke made by a Spanish journalist went over his head during the 2023 Canadian GP press conference.

Hamilton finished the race in P3 after initially jumping Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso for P2 at the start of the race. However, the seven-time world champion could not hold onto the position as the Spaniard got past him on track.

Lewis Hamilton went on the attack once again during his final stint on medium tires but Alonso was not threatened by the charge.

When asked about the final laps of the race, Hamilton could not understand the context of the joke and said:

"I don’t know what the question was, I didn’t understand it. I didn’t understand if I’m honest. I don’t get what the point is. He’s a multi-World Champion. so he knows what he’s doing. I don’t get it.

Lewis Hamilton comments on racing against Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso

The trio of world champions finished on the podium together for the second time after Melbourne earlier this season. Lewis Hamilton stated that it was a privilege for him to race against the world champions.

"It's a privilege to be up here fighting these two who've done incredible in their careers," Hamilton said. "And this is quite an iconic top three. I don't know if there's been a top three like this ever before. I don't believe there has. But yeah, so hopefully there'll be more, and hopefully, as Fernando said, there's a lot of respect between us as we were able to race so closely and trust in one another."

"I'm really hoping at some stage we have more of a level playing field in our cars, and then we'll have a much more exciting race, I think in the future," he added.

Fernando Alonso also admitted the same and added:

"I really enjoy these battles and these podiums. It happened in Australia,, I think last time and now here, and there is a lot of respect, a lot of talent when you fight against Max, Lewis."

"You know that you cannot make a mistake because they will take advantage of that, and they will not make a mistake," he continued. "So, if you want to beat them, you need to be tenth-after-tenth, fastest to close that gap. It’s not anything that will benefit. It’s a very intense battle, very fair, very respectful."

It is a privilege for the fans as well to witness hard racing between the world champions on the track this season.

Poll : 0 votes