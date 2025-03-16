Watch: Lewis Hamilton's father consoles Isack Hadjar after Red Bull rookie crashes out before the start of the F1 Australian GP

Lewis Hamilton's father, Anthony Hamilton, showed an act of class as he consoled Isack Hajdar following his Australian GP crash. Hadjar lost control of his car in the formation lap, slammed the barrier, and saw his debut in Formula 1 get jeopardized.

Ad

The Red Bull fraternity shocked the world after they picked F2 star Isack Hadjar to be Yuki Tsunoda's teammate in Racing Bulls for the 2025 season. However, his debut turned out to be a forgettable one after he skidded and hit the barrier right before the race start.

Following the crash, Hadjar came out of his VCARB-02 and walked down the track to the pit lane. As he was walking down the lane, he met Anthony Hamilton. Upon seeing the rookie, walking down the lane with his head down, the father of the seven-time world champion approached and consoled the 20-year-old with a warm hug.

Ad

Trending

F1, from their official Instagram account, uploaded a video of Anthony Hamilton consoling Isack Hadjar, with their caption reading:

"A touching moment. Isack Hadjar is consoled by Anthony Hamilton, father of his hero Lewis, after losing control on the formation lap."

Ad

Anthony Hamilton arrived in Australia to witness his son's Ferrari debut after the seven-time F1 world champion switched to the Prancing Horse this season, putting an end to his 12 years with Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton joined his former boss from F2, Fred Vasseur and now has Charles Leclerc as his teammate. The 40-year-old replaced Carlos Sainz at the Maranello-based team, with the Spaniard joining Williams. Mercedes, on the other hand, brought in rookie Kimi Antonelli to replace the seven-time world champion.

Ad

When Isack Hadjar let his feelings known about pressure of being in F1

Isack Hadjar after his crash at the Australian GP in Melbourne (Image Source: Getty)

Prior to his debut in Formula 1, Isack Hadjar shared his thoughts on the extreme pressures he will be undergoing in the pinnacle of Motorsports. Speaking about this in an interview with Motorsport.com, the French-Algerian driver stated that the pressure point in F1 differs from that of F2 or F3.

Ad

"I feel the pressure I put on myself to perform, but external pressure will always be a bit lower than that. The pressure you have to get to F1 is more difficult, because now I'm in F1 I will be judged only by my performance within the team. In Formula 2, Formula 3, there are too many aspects you cannot control," Hadjar said.

Ad

Before suffering his unfortunate crash, Isack Hadjar finished 11th in qualifying, clocking 1:16.354 in Q1 and 1:16.375 in Q2. His Racing Bulls teammate Yuki Tsunoda finished fifth.

Sunday's race at Albert Park saw multiple crashes within the first few laps. In addition to Hadjar, Williams' driver Carlos Sainz and Alpine star Jack Doohan hit the barrier and brought in the safety car.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback