Watch: Lewis Hamilton's radio silence to Toto Wolff's post-race message in Canada

Lewis Hamilton remained completely silent while Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff commended the car's performance in the Canadian GP. The seven-time world champion was seemingly not happy with his P4 finish at the Canadian Grand Prix as he trailed behind his teammate George Russell on the track.

The Mercedes W15 was arguably the fastest car at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. They took pole position through Russell, and were in contention for victory for large parts of the race.

However, it was a messy race for Hamilton. Despite starting and making ground from P7, he played second fiddle to his young compatriot and wasn't given the optimum strategy for the podium.

After coming back to the parc ferme, Lewis Hamilton was eerily silent while Toto Wolff was making positive comments about the race. Wolff said:

Trending

"Lewis, the positive is the car is back in performance and we get on from here."

However, the Austrian's positive affirmations seemingly did nothing for the 39-year-old who stayed silent throughout.

Expand Tweet

As per PlanetF1, the Mercedes team boss further spoke about their improvement since introducing their upgrades in Imola. He added:

“Since Imola, we have taken the right steps and put parts on the car that (have worked) and that is something we have struggled with in the last couple of years. Directionally we seem to be heading forward.

“We have brought so many new parts that have contributed milliseconds to more performance. That was a huge effort from the factory. I think the wheel has started to get some real motion now. Bit by bit we have added more performance."

Lewis Hamilton reflects on his not so 'positive' Canadian GP

Lewis Hamilton stated that the race on Sunday was 'one of his worst' and hailed the entire weekend as 'poor' given the underperformance from his end.

Speaking with F1.com, Lewis Hamilton said the Canadian GP wasn't a 'positive' one for him:

“It wasn’t a positive race for me. It felt like one of my worst drives that I’ve had. Bits of good speed at some points, but ultimately a pretty poor weekend myself. Obviously qualified [seventh], put myself back there, then I was stuck behind Fernando for a long, long time, as you would expect.

"After that, I lost a lot of ground, then lost another bunch of ground, went off, and…Anyway, the positive is that the car is progressing, it’s moving forward. I think if I’d qualified the way I should have, I would have been competing for the win, so that’s why it’s quite frustrating.”

Lewis Hamilton is behind his teammate George Russell in the driver's standings by 14 points, with the former scoring 55 points to Russell's 69 in the 2024 season.