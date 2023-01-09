WATCH: Lewis Hamilton seen snowboarding in Antarctica; Fans react

Lewis Hamilton is spending his off-season snowboarding in Antarctica of all places. In a recently leaked video of the Mercedes driver, he could be seen snowboarding in Antarctica.

This is a bit of a strange spot for Lewis Hamilton to be spending his off-season as F1 drivers tend to spend the winters near tropical areas.

Lewis Hamilton has even been seen enjoying himself on a vacation in the Caribbean. During the 2022 F1 season's summer break, the Mercedes driver went to Africa to explore the reach and learn more about his heritage.

The leaked video on social media left fans in awe of Hamilton. Here are some of the reactions.

"Lewis snowboarding in Antarctica today (??)"

"What a life to live"

"Have a great time and a brilliant birthday tomorrow xx"

"My geography teacher told me the sun won’t shine there till February"

"Rn if I see motorsport legend ein name attached to any winter/snow sport then my heastartsrt pain me"

"What does a Formula One driver do in the off-season? He goes snowboarding in Antarctica of course."

"The coolest man on earth, he knows how to live"

"we must feel so free it must be amazing"

Uhh that’s some rich people shit

"I would like to go to Antarctica"

Lewis Hamilton has shown quite a bit of excitement over the growth of the sport. In an interview with Sky Sports F1, touching on the aspect of the growth of Formula 1 in the last few years, Hamilton said:

"I think just in general, there’s a huge buzz about Formula 1 around the world, I’m going to lots of different places and it’s been really beautiful to see the how more and more people are embracing the sport."

"More and more people are excited and passionate about the sport that that we’ve all grown up loving. It’s great to see more and more new people taking trips out to be in places like this [Singapore] and being a part of the race."

Lewis Hamilton details an incident where a fan recognized him

Lewis Hamilton also detailed an incident that he had with a fan who was new to the sport. Hamilton said that he was at the airport in Los Angeles when a fan recognized him and approached him:

“I was at the airport in LA and some young girl came up to me and I was all covered up and she was like ‘Are you Lewis?'. She’s like ‘I’m a new fan to the sport. I’m coming out to Austin, I can’t wait, just bought my tickets, coming out with my husband.’ So it’s clearly lifting a lot of people’s spirits as sport does.”

It is great to see that the sport is growing and its biggest star is at the forefront of it.

