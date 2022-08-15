WATCH: Lewis Hamilton spends quality time hiking in Rwanda during 2022 F1 summer break

Lewis Hamilton is exploring Africa and rediscovering his roots during the summer break this season. The seven-time world champion has been on a tour to the continent and has been sharing posts on social media from his travels. In a recent post from Rwanda, Hamilton said:

"How does one describe such an experience that leaves you so speechless? My second stop was Rwanda. We were welcomed with smiles and music from the beautiful Rwandan people. This trip really showed me how diverse and rich in culture it is here. We hiked up through beautiful green fields where children would sing to us and up a volcano where we found Gorillas."

Before Rwanda, Lewis Hamilton had visited the Reteti Animal Sanctuary and posted pictures with the animals on social media with the quote:

"Thank you to the wonderful people at the Reteti Animal Sanctuary for not only hosting us, but more importantly, dedicating their time to rescue, research and conservation. They're the first indigenous, community owned and run sanctuary in Africa and the work they do for these animals should be an inspiration to us all."

"They take in orphaned animals who likely wouldn’t make it on their own and release them back into the wild when they’re strong enough. This was a truly centering experience, one that reinforces that we all share this planet. We’re not above animals, we’re with them. More often, we’re guests in their homes. Every day in the motherland is more beautiful than the last. Much love, Kenya 🇰🇪❤️"

Lewis Hamilton fans react to the Mercedes driver's trip to Africa

Lewis Hamilton fans loved the fact that the Mercedes driver was spending his time going back to his roots and visiting such fantastic places. Here are some of the reactions from F1 fans on Twitter.

"I need to trek into Rwanda and feel the winning energy you are leaving behind. You know Uganda too is just right next to these countries and we lovvvvveeeee you"

"You're having an experience and journey of a lifetime. Thanks for sharing. Need to visit Africa some day too and trace my roots."

"My life just peaked... not me planning to go back home with him because he said"i can't wait to come back"

Hamilton has always been someone who was able to command the attention of the fans with anything that he does and this is certainly no different. The seven-time champion is having a great time during the summer break, it seems.

