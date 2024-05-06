Lewis Hamilton took supermodel Kendall Jenner out for a hot lap around the Miami Autodrome ahead of the Miami GP.

The race in the Sunshine State attracted some of the biggest names from all walks of life and was filled with celebrities on all three days. The Miami GP cemented its status as one of the tentpole races on the F1 calendar after some had raised some doubts over its existence.

The likes of Donald Trump, Tom Brady, Camila Cabello, Romeo Beckham, Vikksta, Stan Wawrinka, Marshmello, Zedd, Martin Garrix and Felix Rosenqvist were all present at the Miami Autodrome over the weekend.

However, Kendall Jenner was one of the lucky few to get a hot lap around the track with Lewis Hamilton in their collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger. A hot lap is generally defined as a practice lap around the track undertaken with the aim of recording the fast time possible.

In a video on social media, the fear on the supermodel's face was clear as the seven-time world champion made her experience the full wrath of a road car in Miami.

You can watch it below (via @fiagirly):

Lewis Hamilton analyzes his P6 finish at the Miami GP

On the racing front, it was another tough weekend for the Mercedes driver as he found himself battling for points on the lower end of the top 10. However, he displayed his aggressive best whilst chasing Red Bull driver Sergio Perez in the main race.

As per F1.com, Lewis Hamilton said after the race:

"In my race today, I had some enjoyable battles out there. I was giving it everything I had to make progress and made a couple of good overtakes. We were challenging the Red Bull at the end so to be able to race them felt great.

"Today was probably the best day of racing I’ve had this year, so we just need to keep pushing. We’ve got some more small upgrades coming for Imola. Others are developing too but we will keep working hard."

The British driver also congratulated Lando Norris, who ended the Miami GP by grabbing his first-ever F1 win:

"I am so happy for Lando and McLaren. They have both been doing a great job and they deserve today’s victory. It’s great to see McLaren so competitive. I also know how special it is to get your first Grand Prix victory so a big well done to Lando."