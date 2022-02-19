Watch: Heartwarming video of Lewis Hamilton teaching Mercedes junior drivers about new 2022 F1 car

Lewis Hamilton took time off to teach the next generation of Mercedes drivers about the new W13 that the team will run in the F1 2022 season. The seven-time world champion could be seen attempting to explain the inner workings of the car to them in a video on social media.

Watch the video here:

Athena 🏳️‍🌈 @tarmactorque



It's Sir @LewisHamilton taking the time to teach the little Arrows for me 🥺Also lol, Toto moving to chat to Naomi I see you bro

The Silver Arrows had a slew of young drivers present during the digital launch event where they found time to interact with Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Toto Wolff and Mercedes senior leadership.

During the event, Hamilton was impressed with the confidence the young drivers had while answering interview questions. He said:

“Firstly, it’s amazing to see these youngsters. The future. They’re the future stars of our sport and it’s so important to be invested in the future. I think I’m really a testament to that obviously. I was signed when I was 13. So, I was very much like one of you, and look where I am today. But discovering your talent, giving them the opportunity and the platform to learn and advance in the right way so when they hopefully do make it to the top, they have the expertise to be able to cope with the pressure and it’s amazing that they’re already answering questions from you two. It’s not easy and I struggle even at this age. So, I think they’re doing an amazing job.”

Lewis Hamilton using 2021 disappointment as motivation for upcoming F1 season

Lewis Hamilton has confessed he is using the disappointment from the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to fuel his motivations going into the 2022 F1 season.

In an interview with F1 senior writer Lawrence Barretto, the 37-year-old discussed how he was channeling all the difficulties into his training ahead of the new campaign. Hamilton said:

“I feel great. I feel fit. Naturally when you have an extra year of experience under your belt that always helps. I always feel like through these sort of experiences you can turn that emotions into strength and into power, and that’s what I’m doing. I’m putting that into my training. I’m putting that into the work I have with the men and women in this team. If you think that what you saw at the end of last year was my best, wait until you see this year.”

For the first time since 2017, Lewis Hamilton will not go into the new F1 season as the defending champion.

