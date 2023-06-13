WATCH: Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff’s Forbes summit intruded by PETA supporters demanding axe of F1’s Iditarod coalition

During their Forbes Summit panel, Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff were ambushed by PETA supporters asking for their support in speaking against F1's association with Alaska's dogsled race, Isitarod.

The Iditarod is an annual dog-sled race held in Alaska that runs over a distance of nearly a thousand miles. The controversial race sees the dogs compete in sub-zero temperatures in the region. The animals are reportedly mistreated and even killed for their lack of performance. F1's parent company Liberty Media's subsidiary GCI reportedly sponsors the events.

Some PETA supporters have previously also urged the sport to pull out from the event. In January, they threw a plush toy of a dog covered in red paint at F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

At the Forbes Summit, supporters urged Lewis Hamilton, who is a vegan and avid dog lover, to speak on the matter and stop the event from going forward.

Hamilton, who was sitting alongside his Mercedes team boss Wolff, looked genuinely concerned and paid attention to the complaints of the supporters.

Lewis Hamilton claims he is hungry for more success amid contract talks

The seven-time world champion stated that he never thought when he debut that he would become this successful but revealed that he is still 'hungry' for more success.

Lewis Hamilton said, as per Sky Sports:

"Through the ups and downs, I think it's been a pretty incredible journey. Back in 2006, I never thought I would be multiple world champion. I wasn't even sure if I would get to F1. Every second and every decision I made on track, in my mind was the deciding factor of if I would get the opportunity and whether the door would be open for me, to get the hand up into the big league."

Lewis Hamilton added:

"That's all I was focused on every single day when I was running, every mile I was putting in - thinking about crossing the line and how I could convince [then McLaren CEO] Ron Dennis to give me a chance. I thought if I win the championship, they would have no choice but to give me an opportunity. It's pretty crazy.

The Briton mentioned that he was still ready to sacrifice everything to achieve his goals in F1 and said:

"Getting here [to F1], it's a similar sort of thing. I have to really show what I can do and prove myself every weekend. I've been doing it a long time and I still feel very much related to that kid. I don't know how, but it [still] feels so incredibly hungry to win and willing to sacrifice pretty much everything in order to get to where I need to be, and that's not changed."

