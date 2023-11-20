Watch: Martin Brundle and Shaquille O'Neal's 2-decades-old funny F1 grid walk segment resurfaces

F1 presenter Martin Brundle is famous for his exciting and sometimes awkward grid walks, where he tries to talk to F1 personnel and VIPs who are on the grid right before the formation lap. Recently, a two-decade-old grid walk video resurfaced on social media where Brundle had a chance to interview Shaquille O'Neal and Bernie Ecclestone in a funny manner.

In the 2001 F1 German GP grid walk, Martin Brundle initially talked with Juan Pablo Montoya, who was driving for Williams at the time. After a quick chat, he walked through several team members along the grid to stumble upon basketball star Shaquille O'Neal and former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone.

Brundle managed to interview Shaq, where the athlete said that he was there to watch the world's fastest drivers and also mentioned that he was going to release a music album and book.

Later on, Martin Brundle also had a small chat with Bernie Ecclestone but soon urged the now-former F1 CEO to stand along with Shaquille O'Neal just to show how tall the basketball player was. This was quite hilarious to watch, as Ecclestone's head was only able to reach Shaq's torso. With that humorous shot, Brundle ended the grid walk.

Martin Brundle surprised by Max Verstappen's criticism of the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP

Martin Brundle was taken aback after hearing how Max Verstappen had criticized the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP. Speaking to Sky Sports, the F1 commentator stated that the three-time world champion has no need to say anything if he does not like it.

Brundle was surprised to see that even after getting all the recognition from fans and standing on pedestals in the opening ceremony, Verstappen was not happy with the job.

“If he doesn’t like it, I’m not sure he needs to say anything at all. I was a bit disappointed with that, because standing on a rostrum, coming up and waving, a lot of adulation from the fans, it’s not the worst job in the world, is it?" said Brundle.

"It’s not that difficult. You’re not on shift work or down the mines, or something. So I don’t understand why he feels so negative about it," he added.

Martin Brundle further claimed that he was feeling jealous of the drivers that were given such a massive platform and were treated with such respect at the Las Vegas GP. Hence, he was particularly surprised to hear what the Red Bull star said about it.

“Funnily enough, I was sat with some mates having a beer over in the Bellagio afterwards and before I heard those comments, I said, ‘I’m so envious of these drivers, they get given such a platform and such credit where it’s due and what a wonderful experience it must be to be a grand prix driver now with these sort of facilities’. And then I read that, so I was a bit surprised,” he said.

Despite the negative comments, Max Verstappen managed to win the Las Vegas GP, equaling Sebastian Vettel's race win record.