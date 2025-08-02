Watch: Marvel's Captain America superstar Anthony Mackie meets Esteban Ocon

Esteban Ocon met Anthony Mackie, the renowned Marvel superstar, ahead of the Hungarian GP. Ocon, the Haas driver, stated that he was a big fan of the actor as they met during the Hungaroring weekend.Haas F1 shared a video of the meeting on X, as Ocon met Mackie and appeared over the moon. Mackie is a renowned American actor who gained fame for portraying Sam Wilson, aka The Falcon, in Marvel's Captain America: The Winter Soldier.As Ocon met Mackie, here's how their interaction went:Ocon started with:&quot;I'm a huge fan. A bit nervous.&quot;Mackie responded:&quot;This guy, nice to meet you.&quot;Ocon replied:&quot;Welcome, welcome to our home. Good to see you man, I'm a huge fan.&quot;Mackie then added:&quot;No, I'm a huge fan. I was telling him, I was like, I think he won here in 2022. They were like, no, 2021.&quot;Ocon then said:&quot;Yes, I won here. Very good point. So you were watching F1 back then or?&quot;Mackie wrapped up with:&quot;I've been an F1 fan since... Back in the day. Before you were even born.&quot;Here's the interaction between Esteban Ocon and Anthony Mackie as posted on X:Notably, Ocon won the F1 race here back in 2021, after denying Lewis Hamilton that day to secure the first and (so far) only F1 victory of his career. Ocon was racing for Alpine then and was driving alongside Fernando Alonso.Esteban Ocon let his feelings known after disappointing Hungarian GP qualifyingEsteban Ocon qualified in P18 for Sunday's Hungarian GP race at the Hungaroring. Speaking about his day and his sessions, here's what the Haas driver told Sky Sports in the post-qualifying interview:Esteban Ocon of the Haas F1 Team runs during the qualifying of the Hungarian GP, the 14th round of the Formula 1 World Championship, at Hungaroring - Source: Getty&quot;It was a disappointing session really, especially after that lap, I was expecting more. We need to investigate exactly why, as in Spa we were performing well, but here after FP1 we’ve struggled quite a lot to have decent performance.&quot;&quot;It shouldn’t be the case, but I was happy with my performance and my lap. It’s disappointing to be that far down the order, so we need to give it a better shot of understanding and getting a read on the issue,&quot; he further added.Ocon's teammate, Oliver Bearman, managed P11 in the qualifying after he went out in Q2 with a 0.007-second slower time on the board than Gabriel Bortoleto.Esteban Ocon is P10 of the Drivers' Championship with 27 points after 13 races and three sprints. His teammate, Bearman, is P18 with eight points. Haas is placed ninth in the Constructors' Championship with 35 points.