Watch: Max Verstappen blocks Lewis Hamilton on a fast lap during the 2023 F1 Austrian GP sprint shootout

Lewis Hamilton was blocked by Max Verstappen during the Sprint Shootout session of the 2023 F1 Austrian GP. This caused the seven-time world champion to get knocked out of the first shootout session.

During the final stages of the first shootout session, Lewis Hamilton was about to start his fast lap. Meanwhile, Max Verstappen just finished his fast lap and essentially overtook Lewis Hamilton as he was beginning his fast lap.

As a result, the Dutchman blocked Hamilton while they headed into turn one of the Red Bull Ring Circuit.

Stefan⁴⁴ @HPP7Strat2 I’m sorry but are you serious? Max has FINISHED his flying lap, he decides to race Lewis into T1, and then he blocks him at the apex and on the racing line, you see his lights flash so you know he’s harvesting. Not even an investigation. What a joke. I’m sorry but are you serious? Max has FINISHED his flying lap, he decides to race Lewis into T1, and then he blocks him at the apex and on the racing line, you see his lights flash so you know he’s harvesting. Not even an investigation. What a joke. https://t.co/0fH6d0qOdH

At Turn 1, they did a switcheroo, as the Mercedes driver exited on the inside line. However, Max Verstappen remained on the exit curb, which was essentially the racing line, where Hamilton should have been to clock a proper fast lap. Hence, after the first turn, the seven-time world champion had to back off and return his car setup to normal.

Since there was no time to cross the line and start a flying lap, and other drivers below him improved quite a lot, the Briton had to settle for P18 in the shootout. He will be starting the Sprint race later today at the back of the grid. Meanwhile, Max Verstappen took the pole position in the Sprint Shootout.

Unfortunately, there has been no official investigation regarding this incident, at least for now.

Lewis Hamilton after an unfortunate Sprint Shootout in the 2023 F1 Austrian GP

Lewis Hamilton sounded somewhat dejected after a poor Sprint Shootout. The Briton was quite unlucky with his track position, as he was blocked by Max Verstappen while he was on a flying lap.

Though he was sad because of his result, Hamilton simply stated that he would focus on the rest of the day and enjoy some racing at the back.

Right after the first session of the Sprint Shootout, Hamilton said to F1 presenter Lawrence Barretto:

"Just, timing was not great. Sprint races are mad anyway, so today, we're just going to have some fun from the back. It is what it is. I don't feel any other way about it, I wish I was still out there, but yeah... not today."

He continued:

"No, there is nothing really to say. Just focus on the job today, and... Could have easily been further up there but yeah, just have some fun at the back."

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team @MercedesAMGF1 Noooo. After his lap time was deleted, Lewis is out. He couldn’t get a clean start to his lap. Noooo. After his lap time was deleted, Lewis is out. He couldn’t get a clean start to his lap. https://t.co/26aPpngkn9

Despite having a bad Sprint Shootout, it is safe to say that Hamilton won't have his head down for the rest of the weekend, as he will start the main Austrian GP race from fifth, which is a decent position.

