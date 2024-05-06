WATCH: Max Verstappen can barely watch Sergio Perez almost ending his Miami Grand Prix race at the start

Max Verstappen was left shocked when he realized that his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez almost took him out at the start of the Miami GP on Sunday.

Starting from P4, the Mexican driver got an excellent launch and was quick to pounce on the opportunity when he saw Charles Leclerc's slow start off the line.

However, he was unable to control the momentum of his RB20 as he locked up his front tires and went straight ahead, almost taking out the Ferrari drivers and his teammate in P1.

In the cooldown room, Max Verstappen was left gobsmacked by the events and could not believe that Sergio Perez almost took him out of the race on Turn 1 of the opening lap.

Expand Tweet

In his post-race interview with Sky Sports, Carlos Sainz, who was involved in the opening lap skirmish, gave his take on Sergio Perez's move and said:

"I think today, everyone was racing very hard. First Checo at the start, like they said in the old days with Seb [Vettel], 'he came like a torpedo' and nearly took us all with him and lost me two positions."

Sainz's teammate Charles Leclerc added:

"It was very tricky at the start. Checo was on my inside. I didn't get a very good start, as soon as I left, I had wheelspin. I saw Checo on the right but there was very little grip, so he locked up. I thought we would all crash but unfortunately for everybody, we all got out of the first corner."

Max Verstappen congratulates Lando Norris on his first win in F1

Max Verstappen stated that he was 'very happy' for his good friend and McLaren driver Lando Norris after the latter's first win in the sport.

In his post-race interview with F1TV, the Red Bull driver said:

"I’m very happy for Lando. It’s been a long time coming and it’s not going to be his last one, so he definitely deserves it today. I mean understeer, oversteer, just very low grip on four wheels, and that’s something that we have to understand."

Max Verstappen added:

"They came with an upgrade. For sure it looks like it works, right? So we have a bit of work to do from our side. I think definitely it wasn’t our strongest weekend in terms of race pace, but we’ll analyze it all and we’ll try to come back stronger from it."

Max Verstappen will look to bounce back in Imola in a couple of weeks and get back to winning ways.