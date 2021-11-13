Watch: Max Verstappen caught touching Lewis Hamilton's rear wing post-Brazil Grand Prix qualifying

Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen was caught touching the rear wing of Lewis Hamilton's car in parc ferme post-qualifying at the Brazil Grand Prix. Consequently, the Dutchman has been summoned by the stewards and will meet them at 9:30 am local time on Saturday, November 13.

The incident in question can be seen in this video that has surfaced on social media:

Lewis Hamilton was also under investigation for rear-wing infringement during the qualifying session. Following that, his Mercedes' rear-wing assembly was impounded by the FIA, and the Briton is at risk of losing his pole position for the sprint race.

Max Verstappen summoned by stewards for violating parc ferme conduct code

Following the investigation, there has been no judgment or decision on the course of action to be taken against Hamilton. However, the FIA has summoned Max Verstappen to the stewards for breaching parc ferme rules.

It is being speculated on social media that Mercedes, facing the certainty of a disqualification for the rear-wing infringement, could probably be using the social media footage as a defense for Hamilton. One reason there has been no course of action on the Hamilton investigation is that the case is still being argued.

Despite the summons, Max Verstappen is unlikely to be penalized because he touched the wings of all the cars including his own, and by no means does that qualify for tampering.

According to the Parc Ferme conduct (Article 2.5.1) FIA said:

"Inside the Parc Ferme, only the officials assigned may enter. No operation, checking, tuning or repair is allowed unless authorized by the applicable regulations."

Rachel Brookes @RachelBrookesTV And now Max Verstappen has been called to the stewards.... that article 2.5.1 relates to the “operation, checking, tuning or repair” of cars in Parc Ferme. #skyf1 And now Max Verstappen has been called to the stewards.... that article 2.5.1 relates to the “operation, checking, tuning or repair” of cars in Parc Ferme. #skyf1 https://t.co/d6GBpmzEgP

According to the stewards' inspection reports, the rear-wing assemblies of 11 cars aside from Hamilton's were checked post-qualifying. If talk in the paddock suggesting that Red Bull instigated the investigation into Hamilton's car, then Verstappen being summoned could be Mercedes' way of poking back.

Nevertheless, this off-track episode will only add to the intensity of the ongoing title battle, and could cost both contenders their front row starting spots for today's sprint race.

