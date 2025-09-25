Watch: Max Verstappen checking up on an unwell George Russell after the F1 Azerbaijan GP

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was seen checking up on Mercedes driver George Russell, who was unwell, during the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix last weekend. The British driver was battling respiratory issues throughout the weekend and had even skipped media duties on the first two days to prioritize his recovery.The four-time F1 race winner came agonizingly close to setting out the race but battled through to ultimately finish P2 behind the Dutch driver. Russell started the race from P5 behind his teammate Kimi Antonelli, but in an astonishing first stint in Baku, he eventually undercut the Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz to secure the podium spot.In a video floating on social media platform Instagram after parking his car in the parc ferme, George Russell could be seen hobbling after coming out of the car and was greeted by Max Verstappen, who could be seen up on him. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 27-year-old was asked about his ill health during the post-race press conference, to which he replied:&quot;Well, fortunately, it was Baku. Even though it’s one of the toughest circuits, mentally and physically, it’s maybe one of the easiest. So today I’m much better. Friday and Saturday, I was really rough. And, you know, had it been Singapore, as an example, I think I probably would have called it a day on Friday, to be honest, and probably wouldn’t have done the race.&quot;So, yeah, sort of fortunate timing. And I haven’t been ill for a couple of years, actually, so it just all sort of hit me at once these days, but I’m on the up now.&quot;It was George Russell's seventh podium of the 2025 season and his first after the summer break.George Russell analyzes W16's strong performance in BakuMercedes driver George Russell was pleased with the W16's positive performance at the Baku City Circuit but claimed that it was still track-dependent as the conditions played in their favor. He told the media after the race:&quot;I think it’s very dependent circuit to circuit. Definitely, this weekend, the conditions and the circuit layout probably suited our car better than we’ll see in Singapore.&quot;But right now, the field is so compact and overtaking is pretty difficult. So it seems like anybody can do an amazing lap and get themselves up the order. And, to be honest, it’s pretty incredible seeing the likes of Carlos, Hülkenberg, Hadjar on the podium this season.&quot;Owing to a strong showing from George Russell and Kimi Antonelli in Baku, Mercedes regained P2 in the Constructors' Championship and now leads Ferrari by four points. Russell also extended his lead over Charles Leclerc in the drivers' standings in their fight for P4, with a gap of 47 points.