Watch: Max Verstappen gets booed on the podium by the crowd after the 2023 F1 US GP 

The crowd booed three-time world champion Max Verstappen while he was collecting his trophy for first place on the podium after the 2023 F1 US Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver earned a hard-fought win at the COTA track after he held off the challenge by a charging Lewis Hamilton who finished just two seconds behind him.

During the podium celebrations, Max Verstappen was on the receiving end of some hostile reactions from the crowd who started chanting the name of his teammate Sergio Perez. Since the Mexican border is close to the Texas state, fans came in numbers to support Perez during the race, who finished P4.

Speaking to the ViaPlay NL, Max Verstappen pointed out that he was not bothered by the reactions one bit as he got to take the silverware home and said he would do the same in Mexico next weekend. The Dutch driver said:

"No, no. In the end, I'm the one who takes the silverware home, so all fine by me! Then it's still me who's bringing the silverware home."

His team boss Christian Horner also stated that the three-time world champion won't get the warmest of welcomes next weekend, adding:

"I don't think Max is going to get the warmest reception in Mexico! But that's water off a duck's back. One year, you are the villain, the next year, you are the hero."

Max Verstappen explains the brake issue that plagued him throughout the race

The Dutch driver was nursing a break issue throughout the race which almost cost him the victory on Sunday. Speaking with Sky Sports, Verstappen explained:

"We changed the brakes after yesterday [Saturday] and it was not good. I had no good feeling under braking and I couldn't really get on top of it for the whole race, so this is something we need to understand."

"Of course, around here when you are not very confident under braking, you just don't have the nice feeling under braking when you come off it. It can cost you quite a bit of lap time and it was a bit more difficult than I expected it to be. I normally never really struggle with braking so far in my F1 career, but it was definitely a bit of a problem."

It will be fascinating to see if Max Verstappen faces the same issue in the next couple of races or if the team be able to fix it before the event in Mexico.