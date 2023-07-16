WATCH: Max Verstappen involved in a huge controversy while competing in iRacing

Max Verstappen shared a nasty moment during one of the iRacing competitions with a competitor, after the two drivers crashed into each other, with the Dutchman initiating it in a fit of rage.

Verstappen is known for his interest in sim racing (simulator racing) other than leading his way on the grid during a Formula 1 race. At the same time, sim races are known to be chaotic enough to make a driver rage or even quit the races because of issues that might appear.

Watch the incident below!

Max Verstappen shared a similar moment during the VCO challenge at Spa-Francorchamps earlier in iRacing. Sven Haase, one of the sim racing drivers made contact with the Dutchman at the La Source corner (turn 1).

This saw the Red Bull driver being collected with Diogo Pinto. Verstappen, then, in a fit of rage, cut three corners at Les Combes (Turns 7, 8, and 9), only to hit Haase from behind, getting both of them outside the track. Verstappen was disqualified from the race.

The clip went viral on social media, especially amongst other sim racers, who provided their views on the move by Verstappen. The 25-year-old is known to be an ace driver in sim racing, winning multiple challenges in iRacing, but this is not the first time that he has had a rage quit in sim racing.

A couple of months earlier, he was seen quitting the game and ranting about it because of the connectivity issues the game faced on his side.

Red Bull advisor reveals Max Verstappen's interest in F1 world records

Last month, Max Verstappen was questioned about the world records that have been made in the history of Formula 1. He replied that he isn't "interested" in breaking such records because not everyone has the "luxury" to be in a good car for a long period of time. It makes it pretty clear that Verstappen has other plans.

However, Red Bull's team advisor Dr. Helmut Marko revealed that despite the Dutchman claiming he isn't interested, Verstappen has a complete idea of where he stands in the record tables.

"Max always says that he does not care about records, but if you ask him, for example, who has the most poles and how many those are, then he knows it right away," Marko was quoted as saying by Motorsport.

Verstappen seems to be in a race to break a few records this year. Having won six races in a row, he continues to increase his gap at the top of the drivers' championship.