Watch: Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet clicked while visiting his 'unleash the lion' yacht

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen took delivery of his yacht called 'Unleash the Lion' earlier this week after a two-year long wait. The driver and his girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, were recently spotted in the Italian port city of Viareggio, at the Mangusta shipyard.

The yacht is a Mangusta GranSport 33, a 33-metre luxury vehicle. While it is currently docked in Italy, it is unclear whether Verstappen will leave it there or have it situated in his home country of Netherlands or move it to Monaco, where the Dutchman currently resides. A video featuring the two visiting the reportedly 12.33-million-dollar yacht surfaced on X earlier today, showing the couple at the docks next to the four-time world champion's recent purchase:

The boat joins the RBR driver's collection of expensive modes of transport, which includes a car collection that is valued at $6.4 million. Verstappen's car collection includes four Aston Martins, a Ferrari 488 Pista and a Monza SP2, a Mercedes-Benz C63 S AMG, as well as a Porsche 911 GT3 RS, along with a Renault Clio and an R. S. 01.

As of December 10th, 2024, Max Verstappen has a net worth of $210 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), which has been amassed with the help of his F1 salary of reportedly $75 million this past year. He is the highest paid driver on the grid.

The Dutchman just finished his ninth season with Red Bull and has achieved all 63 of career race wins with them, along with 112 podium finishes. Max Verstappen has also helped them achieve two of their six Constructors' championships in 2022 and 2023.

Max Verstappen's $15 million private jet

Apart from his recent purchase of the Mangusta GranSport 33, Verstappen's stable of vehicles also includes a private jet that has an estimated cost of $15 million which he purchased from billionaire Richard Branson in 2020.

The jet, which is a Dassault Falcon 900EX also comes with an additional maintenance fee of $1-2 million yearly and was built in 2008. Verstappen has customised the jet's appearance to feature a black and orange livery with his logo on the tail of the plane. The Falcon 900EX also comes with the capability of travelling long distances of up to 8,336 km. It also has a cabin that is spacious enough for 12 passengers and features an on-board bar. [via simpleflying.com]

Max Verstappen has used his jet to travel across the world during the Formula 1 season and has also been accompanied by other drivers on his travels.

