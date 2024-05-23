Max Verstappen and Lando Norris team up for a padel match ahead of 2024 F1 Monaco GP

Formula 1 demands peak physical fitness, and so maintaining a rigorous routine with intense physical activity is crucial. However, keeping aside the serious workouts and strict diets, its natural to have a bit of fun.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, two of the best in the business, have their own methods of balancing their workouts with some off-track fun. Padel is a popular sport among Formula 1 drivers, and a quick glance at the social media accounts of the two drivers shows that they regularly enjoy a game of padel.

Following his narrow loss at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Norris took to Instagram to share his feelings.

Fuuuuusjsjk! So close! Almost another one but very happy with 2nd. Well done @mclaren and congrats @maxverstappen1

In response to his post, Verstappen playfully challenged the British driver to a padel match. While both drivers are undisputed stars on the track, Verstappen took to Redline's Twitch stream to jokingly jab at their padel skills, saying:

"We lost... We played together."

Max Verstappen VS Lando Norris at the Monaco Grand prix?

F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna

Monaco, a haven for Formula 1 drivers offers a stunning backdrop of picturesque views and vibrant culture. It's also home to the iconic Monaco Grand Prix, one of the oldest races on the Formula 1 calendar. Fans are now excited for the upcoming edition of the storied event.

This legendary street circuit is notorious for its tight turns and limited overtaking opportunities. It is an extremely difficult track that gets the better of even the best of drivers. With Verstappen's confidence in his Red Bull car seemingly waning, here's what the Dutch driver had to say in a recent interview:

“I think looking at the track it’s probably not going to be our best track just because our car normally struggles a bit over bumps and kerbs. Monaco is a very tricky track to get everything to work, get the tyres to work and a quali lap, for example, you know, red flags, there’s always a lot of disruption, and, a lot of things can go right, but also a lot of things can go wrong.”

Verstappen currently leads the 2024 Formula 1 Championship by a significant margin, boasting 161 points compared to Lando Norris's 101 points after the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. As such, there is a lot to look forward to.

The highly anticipated Monaco Grand Prix takes place on May 26th, and fans can expect another edge-of-the seat battle.