WATCH: Max Verstappen’s classy overtake in a Ferrari at the NLS test at Nurburgring

Fans of endurance racing were treated to a surprise on Thursday, May 9, when Max Verstappen took to the Nurburgring Nordschleife to participate in a GT3 car test. The Dutch driver was involved in testing and setup sessions for the Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS).

The four-time Formula 1 champion participated in the session with his car registered under the pseudonym ‘Franz Hermann,’ with only a Dutch flag hinting at his identity — a detail that didn’t go unnoticed by eagle-eyed members of the press. However, any lingering doubts about the 27-year-old’s presence at the test were cleared by the Red Bull Racing driver himself, thanks to his unmistakable race craft on the track.

Max Verstappen, who is widely considered one of the most naturally gifted drivers in Formula 1, executed a stunning overtake during the test. As seen in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user @maxvcalloway, he completed a clinical and calculated move while driving the Ferrari 296 GT3 car.

Driving for Emil Frey Racing — a team that also fields Thierry Vermeulen, the son of Verstappen’s manager Raymond — his participation has since reignited speculation among motorsport fans and stakeholders about what could lie ahead for him beyond Formula 1. The Dutch driver is currently under contract with Red Bull until 2028, and the possibility of him opting not to extend his stay in F1 beyond that might be on the cards.

When Max Verstappen spoke about racing beyond F1

Max Verstappen previously spoke about the possibility of participating in endurance racing following the conclusion of his time in Formula 1. The four-time drivers' champion has developed a passion for endurance racing, having participated in several virtual endurance events in recent years.

Verstappen, in his interaction with the press in 2022, detailed that he would love to do endurance racing for a few years following his time in Formula 1. Speaking at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as quoted by Motorsport.com, he stated:

"F1 is a lot of fun, and I'm having a lot of success at the moment, but I want to do other things as well. I know my contract runs until 2028. I will be 31 at that time. I'm probably still going to be competitive for a few more years after that."

“But in those years I also want to experience other things and just have a bit more fun with less pressure and less of a schedule,” he added.

While he currently fields his own team in the GT World Challenge - Verstappen.com, the F1 champion, could someday participate in the series himself.

Shifting focus to the current Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen will aim for a better outing at the next race, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola. The Dutch driver recorded a victory at the event during the 2024 season, and he will look to replicate that performance as he seeks to erase the disappointment of his outing at the Miami Grand Prix and close the gap to Oscar Piastri, who currently leads the 2025 Drivers’ Championship.

