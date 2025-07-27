Watch: Max Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen involved in an awkward exchange with Nico Rosberg when questioned about Christian Horner

Red Bull star Max Verstappen's father, Jos, was interviewed by F1 champion Nico Rosberg on the 2025 Belgian GP grid, as the Dutchman was questioned about Christian Horner's exit. Jos commented about Horner in 2024 after the power struggle, but Rosberg’s question about it led to an awkward exchange between the two.Christian Horner was fired by Red Bull on July 9, 2025, with immediate effect. The firing came out of the blue for many, including the former Red Bull team principal, who exited the Milton Keynes-based outfit soon after the British GP.Horner had been the Red Bull boss since the team's inception in 2005 and claimed that the news about his exit came as a shock to him, but the reason was not specified. Some sources suggested that Max Verstappen's camp, which includes Jos, played a part in this. Moreover, Horner and Jos were reportedly involved in a heated argument at the 2024 Bahrain GP.Horner was accused of &quot;inappropriate behavior&quot; by a worker in 2024, which led to an internal investigation at Red Bull, and the former TP wasn't found guilty of anything. This led to a power struggle at Red Bull.“There is tension here while he remains in position. The team is in danger of being torn apart. It can't go on the way it is. It will explode. He is playing the victim, when he is the one causing the problems,” said Max Verstappen's father after the 2024 Bahrain GP.After the 2025 Belgian GP, Nico Rosberg caught up with Jos Verstappen on the grid, followed by an awkward exchange revolving around Horner's firing and the “torn apart” comments made by the Dutchman.“Last year you said Horner needs to go, you said Horner needs to go,” stated Nico Rosberg.“It was a year ago. It's different. I have nothing to say,” replied Max Verstappen's father.Rosberg then said, “Now you're quiet.”“I'm always quiet,” replied Jos Verstappen.“Don't think it will matter”: Max Verstappen on Christian Horner’s exit influencing his decision to stay at Red BullChristian Horner’s exit came at a time when Red Bull struggled with the car's performance, and Max Verstappen was linked to a possible Mercedes move for the 2026 season amid the Dutchman's talks with Toto Wolff.F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Source: GettyAs sources suggested, Verstappen's camp might have played a part in Horner's firing, the four-time F1 champion shared that the former TP's exit won't affect his future decision.“I don't think it will matter at all for my decision in the future. At the end, the only thing that matters is that we work on the car and make it as fast as we can make it. The last one and a half years have not been where we want to be. Now we try to be more competitive, this year a little bit, but for sure also with the new regulations,” said Verstappen at the Belgian GP, via Sky Sports.Reports suggest that Max Verstappen has surpassed the time to activate the exit clause for the 2026 season, with a Mercedes move only being possible for the 2027 season.