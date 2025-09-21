Watch: Max Verstappen's grandmother becomes emotional as the Red Bull driver wins the F1 Azerbaijan GP

Max Verstappen won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, and had his grandmother on site to dwell in the moment. So, when the Dutch national anthem began, Verstappen's grandmother was seen feeling in the moment of seeing her grandson winning another race with the Red Bull outfit.Usually, Verstappen has his girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, by his side during F1 Grand Prix weekends. However, the Brazilian model was occupied somewhere else, but this didn't mean that no one from Verstappen's close circle was present in Baku.His grandmother, who had celebrated her birthday earlier in the weekend with him, was also there to witness another race win by her grandson, as she and Jos Verstappen looked onto the four-time champion standing atop the F1 podium:Subsequently, when asked about what he felt seeing his grandmother teary-eyed, he told Viaplay:&quot;I saw it, of course. It was nice that the family was there, as I don't see them often. we also got to celebrate her birthday this weekend. so that you could also win the race, that's great.&quot;Meanwhile, Max Verstappen has reduced his deficit to the top of the championship standings from 94 points to 69 points after his victory at the Azerbaijan GP.A fifth championship could find its way back on the cards for Max VerstappenWilliams' Carlos Sainz (L) and Red Bull's Max Verstappen (R) at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan podium - Source: GettyMax Verstappen has won the drivers' championship for the past four years consecutively. He arrived in the 2025 season with the hopes of continuing this trend, but McLaren had overtaken Red Bull (on average pace) from being the benchmark in F1 last year.This prompted the Dutchman to aim to maximize his results every race weekend. While he claimed two race wins in the first seven race weekends, the RB21 soon started throwing tantrums, leading him to claim a result as bad as ninth at the Hungarian GP on merit.All such factors had led Red Bull to admit earlier in the year that the 27-year-old was out of contention for the drivers' title. But the recent upturn in form since coming back from the summer break speaks differently.In the three race weekends held after the summer break, Verstappen has been the lead point scorer among all the drivers. He finished runner-up at the Dutch GP and claimed two race wins at the Italian and the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekends.Showcasing the potential in the Red Bull to capitalise on troublesome days that could hinder Verstappen's title rivals, a change of mindset could be seen in the Austrian camp. After the race, team principal Laurent Mekies was asked about the drivers' championship position in a post-race interview, to which he replied:&quot;We take it race by race.&quot;On the other hand, even Yuki Tsunoda hinted at the possibility of Verstappen making a resurgence in the championship standings as he said in a post-race interview (via F1TV):&quot;Thinking about both the championships, both team and drivers for Max [Verstappen].&quot;While Verstappen has a 69-point deficit to Oscar Piastri, his distance to Lando Norris has also reduced after his race win, which is now 44 points.