Watch Max Verstappen's insane double overtake on Charles Leclerc and Kevin Magnussen

There were some brilliant moves from Max Verstappen at the 2023 Miami GP. Although the reigning world champion had to start the race from ninth, that did not cause him any hiccups. He zoomed past multiple drivers and was behind his teammate Sergio Perez in around 14 laps.

One of the most thrilling overtakes was when Verstappen went past both Kevin Magnussen and Charles Leclerc on lap four. While Magnussen and Leclerc were fighting for a position, Verstappen kept overtaking cars and quickly gained on them.

After the last corner of the circuit, he was in striking distance. Both Haas and Red Bull drivers activated the DRS and chased down Charles Leclerc, who was a sitting duck.

Here's the video:

Sem¹ @Semmieeef1 Max verstappen you are insane Max verstappen you are insane https://t.co/oNllUhK8Ym

While Magnussen overtook Leclerc around the outside, Max Verstappen quickly adjusted his car on Leclerc's inside and zoomed past both Ferrari and Haas in turn one. Since the reigning world champion was brilliant with his late braking tactic, he was able to take both cars into one corner. Moreover, he was able to do so in the shortest DRS zone on the track.

It's no secret that the RB19 is by far the fastest car on the grid, so much so that the pace difference is clearly visible whenever the Red Bull drivers activate DRS. Moreover, Max Verstappen's grit and skill to aggressively overtake drivers allowed him to pull off such a move at the 2023 Miami GP.

The Dutchman went on to win the race after beating his teammate, Sergio Perez. He even took the fastest lap of the race and was crowned the driver of the day.

Max Verstappen hopes Red Bull's big gap could compensate for effects of cost cap penalty

Although Red Bull have flown at the 2023 F1 season, their wings could soon be clipped due to the cost cap penalty.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen is well aware of that and hopes that the massive gap they have created at the start of the season could compensate for the plateau in their development curve due to the restrictions.

When asked by Sportskeeda about the team's penalty and wind tunnel time reduction, he said:

“I think that's why we have to make sure that we keep developing really well at the moment. And, you know, when that time comes that you know we are going to feel that penalty, hopefully we still have a big enough gap to compensate. But that's why also now it's very important to score all these kinds of results.”

Max Verstappen @Max33Verstappen



What a great win today! A very strong race



The car felt really good and the strategy paid off perfectly This is a fantastic 1-2 team result again, let’s keep this going



Thank you, Miami - You have been great Simply… lovely!What a great win today! A very strong raceThe car felt really good and the strategy paid off perfectly @redbullracing This is a fantastic 1-2 team result again, let’s keep this goingThank you, Miami - You have been great Simply… lovely! What a great win today! A very strong race 🙌 The car felt really good and the strategy paid off perfectly @redbullracing 👏 This is a fantastic 1-2 team result again, let’s keep this going 💪Thank you, Miami - You have been great🌴 https://t.co/FdTdxeMITR

Alhough Red Bull are not showing any signs of weakness in development, their performance could take a hit soon. However, the pace deficit from other teams is so massive that they may not even have competition all season.

Poll : 0 votes