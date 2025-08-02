Watch: Max Verstappen shaking his head after a poor qualifying session in the F1 Hungarian GP

Max Verstappen qualified eighth for the Hungarian GP, well below everyone's expectations, including the Dutchman's. The 27-year-old was seen shaking his head in disapproval of Red Bull's torrid pace during the qualifying around the Hungaroring circuit.The reigning champion arrived at the Hungarian GP weekend after a Sprint race win and fourth place finish in Belgium. Despite losing ground to the papaya duo in the championship standings, his title defense is all but a myth at this point.Keeping such things aside, Verstappen arrived at the Hungarian GP and affirmed his loyalty to the Milton Keynes-based squad. However, what subsequently took place quickly made it clear that the Dutchman would not be fighting for the top spots on the grid during qualifying.The 27-year-old's frustration with the RB21 during the practice sessions transcended into the qualifying session. This eventually saw him slide down into eighth place ahead of the Racing Bulls pair of Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar.Moreover, he was even outqualified by Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto. Knowing that he would start the race down on the fourth row of the grid, the Red Bull driver was seen shaking his head in his cockpit after Q3:Verstappen has already won two races this year, but the McLaren duo has seemingly grown a strong hold over the top spots in recent races.&quot;Even worse than expected&quot;: Max Verstappen was left dejected with Red Bull's early weekend performanceMax Verstappen at the qualifying for the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Source: GettyMax Verstappen has been with Red Bull since 2016. Though his impressive stint of winning four straight world championships is set to end this year, he has tried to make the most of the car he had underneath him at every Grand Prix this year.The reigning champion was even successful at achieving this goal by dethroning McLaren's grip at two race venues this year (Suzuka and Imola). However, he has found it difficult to keep up with McLaren since.The Red Bull driver did not have many expectations from the upcoming race at Hungary, but he hit a new low, according to him, as he said in a post-qualifying interview.&quot;We knew beforehand that this probably wouldn't be our best weekend, but this was even worse than expected. I spent more time outside the top 10 this weekend than in it. Putting it that way, it's still positive that I made it to Q3 in qualifying. But of course, that's not good enough for us.&quot;Max Verstappen's P8 qualification allowed Red Bull to have a sole car inside the top-10, as Yuki Tsunoda qualified P16.