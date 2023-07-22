WATCH: Mercedes garage erupts as Lewis Hamilton wins his 104th F1 pole position in Hungary

The Mercedes garage erupted joyfully as Lewis Hamilton took his 104th pole position in the sport at the 2023 F1 Hungarian GP.

The Briton was able to get the best of Max Verstappen and Red Bull, taking yet another pole position at the Hungaroring.

Watch the clip below:

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team @MercedesAMGF1 How the garage reacted to pole position. pic.twitter.com/WZ4HZzlgpR What a moment!How the garage reacted to pole position.

Hamilton's Mercedes W14 is performing beautifully in Hungary, with the seven-time world champion putting the challenger to good use with yet another pole position in the sport. Max Verstappen was on provisional pole heading into the end of Q3 but failed to improve on his time.

Meanwhile, the seven-time world champion, who was the last driver to cross the line, improved on Verstappen's time in dramatic fashion and was heard screaming on the radio after winning the event.

Speaking about his excitement after the event, Lewis Hamilton said in Parc Ferme:

"It's been a crazy year and a half. I have lost my voice by shouting so much in the car. It's amazing that feeling - I am so grateful to be up here because the team has just worked so hard. We've been pushing so hard to finally get to pole, it feels like the first time."

Lewis Hamilton on Red Bull's cost cap breach

Hamilton claimed that the financial and sporting penalties given to Red Bull for breaching the 2021 cost cap have proven not to be significant enough. The Austrian team is dominating in 2023 despite limited wind tunnel testing time.

There have been reports that as many as three teams might have breached this year's cost cap, leading to a thorough investigation from the FIA. Speaking with the media including Sky F1, Lewis Hamilton said teams breaching cost cap might be a "concern." He said:

"Yes, it’s definitely a concern. I mean, it wasn’t really a big punishment last time so there’s no real [deterrent]. There’ll be people that will probably go for it again, and know they’re just gonna get slapped on the wrist. It’s not my job to do that. But we have people in place who are supposed to police that."

However, as of now, Hamilton's focus will be on taking his first win since the 2021 F1 Saudi Arabian GP. The Briton will start ahead of the rest of the grid in Hungary on Sunday and will be in the best possible position to dethrone Max Verstappen and Red Bull.