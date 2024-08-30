Watch: Mercedes protege Kimi Antonelli crashes out in his first practice session

Mercedes junior driver Kimi Antonelli crashed out of his first practice session at his home race at the Italian Grand Prix in FP1 on Friday. Heading into his first outing in a Formula One car, there were a lot of expectations from the F2 driver, as he has been hyped up as the next big talent in the sport.

The Italian has won everything he has completed professionally, apart from the F2 title, where he currently sits P7 in the driver's championship. He started his first timed lap in George Russell's W15 in the best possible fashion as he went fastest in the first few minutes of FP1.

In his eagerness to repeat the feat after he was pipped by Lewis Hamilton at the top of the timing sheets, Antonelli was unable to control the oversteer in the iconic Parabolica corner and crashed into the barriers bringing out the red flag.

Trending

Expand Tweet

The Mercedes junior driver was apologetic about the crash after confirming that he was uninjured and was calmed down by the team principal Toto Wolff.

Lewis Hamilton gives his take on Kimi Antonelli potentially replacing him in 2025

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton stated that he had informed the team a while back that they should go with the 18-year-old sensation Kimi Antonelli to replace him in the 2025 season.

In his pre-race press conference, the seven-time world champion gave his opinion on Antonelli's first outing in an F1 car and said:

"Well, I mean, I said a long time ago that I think that's who the team should choose moving forward. And time will tell what they end up deciding to do. No, he's one of those young, super-talented kids that's come through. I mean, he's a young adult now. But, yeah, he's only 18. I think it'd be good for people just to remember he is just turning 18, and he's got a bright future ahead of him.

"And yeah, I'm really excited to see and watch his progress. I saw a picture earlier on of us, back in, I think, 2018, and he was one of the grid kids! And I'm like shaking his hand at the front of the grid! So it obviously reminds you how old you are when you have those experiences. But yeah, looking forward to seeing his growth and his journey through into Formula 1."

Several reports claim Antonelli might be announced as Lewis Hamilton's replacement at Mercedes during the Italian Grand Prix this weekend. However, neither the Italian nor the German team have confirmed the same regarding the F2 driver taking this coveted seat from 2025 onwards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback