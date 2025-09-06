Watch: Ollie Bearman and Gabriel Bortoleto comfort the interviewer for asking an inappropriate question about their girlfriends

Haas F1 driver Ollie Bearman and Kick Sauber driver Gabriel Bortoleto comforted the interviewer after she asked an inappropriate question about their girlfriends during the 2025 Italian Grand Prix. The two F1 rookies have impressed everyone with their performances this season, with Bortoleto standing out for his consistent results in the first half of the 2025 season.The Brazilian driver made a slow start to his rookie campaign and lagged behind his experienced teammate, Nico Hulkenberg, but has turned the tables over the last couple of months. On the other hand, Bearman has showcased glimpses of extraordinary pace but has been mistake-prone thus far.The pair get along well with each other off the track as well and have been competing against each other since their early karting days. The duo has been ably supported by their families and girlfriends in the paddock thus far, as evidenced by their frequent spottings during the race weekends.In a clip from their joint interview in Monza, Ollie Bearman and Gabriel Bortoleto were asked about having normal girlfriends, who were not models or influencers like their peers, to which the Haas F1 driver said:&quot;Oh, that's mean,&quot;Bortoleto joined in with his Brit counterpart and added:&quot;Yeah, exactly. What do you mean by that?&quot;Bearman jokingly concluded the response by saying:&quot;Tell them that,&quot;Although the question may have been inappropriate, the two F1 drivers tackled it perfectly and even comforted the interviewer. Ollie Bearman is dating Alicia Torriani, while Bortoleto has been going out with fellow Brazilian Isabella Bernardini.Ollie Bearman analyzes his Friday Practice session in MonzaHaas F1 driver Ollie Bearman stated that he had a &quot;good&quot; Friday Practice session as the performance of the VF-25 improved throughout the two sessions, resulting in him finishing P19 and P14 in FP1 and FP2, respectively.Speaking with F1.com, the 20-year-old reflected and said:“It was a good day overall, and we improved a lot from FP1 to FP2. In FP1, I personally struggled a lot with the car, especially in the low-speed corners, which is obviously quite important on a track like this. In FP2, we made a big step in car feeling and confidence levels, so that was positive, and we’ll try to make a few more steps before the race.&quot;I was struggling a little bit in Parabolica with car balance; the wind wasn’t in our favour, so that was the biggest time loss. It looks like we’re lacking on the straights, and I’m not sure what we can do about that, but we’ll work overnight to see how we can improve.”The American team would hope to find a solution for their loss of performance down the straights as it could prove crucial during the qualifying session.