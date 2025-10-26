  • home icon
  • Watch: Ollie Bearman gets emotional and tears up during an interview seeing his girlfriend cry after a spectacular performance at the F1 Mexican GP

By Geetansh Pasricha
Modified Oct 26, 2025 22:59 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Netherlands - Source: Getty
Ollie Bearman and his girlfriend Alicia Torriani - Source: Getty

Ollie Bearman brought home Haas' joint best finish ever in a Grand Prix, as he finished fourth at the Mexican GP. Subsequently, this joy was carried over to his loved ones as his girlfriend, Alicia Torriani, was seen crying tears of joy, witnessing his boyfriend after a spectacular race. This even got the Haas driver emotional as he teared up in his post-race interview in the media pen.

Bearman started ninth at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez and kept his nose clean while other drivers tripped up on their toes. With a consistent front-running pace and remaining away from any drama that could sabotage his race, the Briton found himself in P3 for a fair chunk of the race.

Though he was passed by Max Verstappen for P3, as Bearman had to venture into the pits for a second pit stop, a fourth-place finish was way above what many had imagined going into the race weekend.

So, when reflecting on his battle with Verstappen in the post-race interview with Viaplay, he said:

"'I wanted to battle with Max someday, but I didn't think it would come that soon, so I am happy!"

But, while recalling his fight with the Dutchman, he saw his girlfriend crying after the elated result that her partner had scored. This subsequently left Bearman emotional:

Ollie Bearman is now on a three-race points-scoring streak.

Ollie Bearman reflects on his Mexican GP after a stellar P4 finish

Haas' Ollie Bearman after the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Mexico - Source: Getty
Haas' Ollie Bearman after the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Mexico - Source: Getty

Ollie Bearman's 2025 campaign was sparked with a bumpy start. Though he scored points on three consecutive race weekends between China and Bahrain, he then had to wait for the summer break to get over to score his next points in F1.

With the Briton now being on a roll again and securing an impressive P4 result, he soon shared his views on the Mexican GP on the post-race show on F1TV, and said:

"Yeah, fourth. That was really nice. That's Haas' joint best result. At one stage it was looking like P3, and you know, I was counting down the laps in that second stint, but P4 at the end. I'm so happy because we've been working really hard, we brought an upgrade on the car and to validate the hard work of the team with a P4 and a P9, both cars in the points is a really special feeling."
"So when it came out (the VSC), I wasn't actually happy. I was sad, because I had a lot of battery to use, and I was about to deploy it all because it was basically a lap and a half to go, and then the VSC came out."

Ollie Bearman's P4 finish has bumped up his points tally from 20 to 32 in the drivers' table.

Geetansh Pasricha

Geetansh is a motorsport writer in Sportskeeda and an undergraduate student of journalism. He has more than a year of writing experience under his belt, covering various motorsport disciplines, as he strives to provide accurate and captivating content for the audience.

His love for motorsports began with Formula 1, and he has been a fan of the sport for over half a decade, with his love branching over to IndyCar and NASCAR lately. Among his motorsport idols, Sebastian Vettel is a personal favourite, whom he wants to meet one day.

