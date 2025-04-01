Watch: Onlookers hilariously guess that Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet are siblings

Max Verstappen and his girlfriend Kelly Piquet were hilariously mistaken as siblings by non-F1 fans. F1 content creator Skye Upshall asked people who had no knowledge of the sport to guess if Max and Kelly were siblings or dating, and the responses were hilarious.

Verstappen and Kelly have been dating for several years and are set to embrace parenthood together. The Brazilian model is pregnant with the couple's first child and will give birth this year.

Despite the nine-year age gap, the couple has been one of the most popular pairs in Formula 1. However, people who perhaps do not follow the sport regularly evidently have little idea about them.

F1 content creator Skye Upshall interviewed some common people and asked them to guess if the pair shown to them on the screen was siblings or dating. They were shown the images of Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet, and while two people called them siblings, the other two guessed it right and said that they were dating.

The video also had images of Charles Leclerc with his brother Arthur Leclerc, Lance Stroll and his sister, and Pierre Gasly with his girlfriend Kika.

According to rumors, Kelly Piquet's pregnancy is due in April. The four-time world champion has a busy schedule coming up as three races will be held this month in Japan, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia, respectively.

The 2025 season hasn't been perfect for the Dutch driver either. He finished P2 in Australia and got P4 in China. His car, the RB21, is reportedly difficult to drive and handle. Moreover, McLaren's superior pace is making it tough for Verstappen and Red Bull to win races.

Max Verstappen is excited to embrace fatherhood

Max Verstappen with family at F1 Grand Prix of Japan - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen is going to be a father for the first time. Life as a first-time dad could be challenging for some individuals, but Max seemed relaxed. Talking to GP Blog, he opened up on life at home with Kelly and stepdaughter Penelope and said:

"It's all going very relaxed, actually, at the moment; everything is under control. Yes, at home here everything is also good. [A] nice playtime."

So far, the couple hasn't revealed the gender of their unborn baby. While Kelly often shares snippets of her pregnancy journey on social media, some details are being kept confidential.

Kelly Piquet previously had a child with former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat. Penelope, the five-year-old daughter of Kelly, is now being raised by her mother and stepdad, Verstappen.

Penelope and Max share a cordial relationship, as the kid was often seen supporting the Dutchman on race weekends.

