Watch: Only .053s separate Fernando Alonso and Sergio Perez as they cross the line in the 2023 F1 Brazilian GP

The 2023 F1 Brazilian GP produced some nail-biting highlights. One of them included Fernando Alonso and Sergio Perez as they crossed the line almost side by side. This was great to watch since the battle between the two was for the last podium place.

In nearly half the race distance, Perez was behind Alonso and was keeping pressure on the Spaniard. In the last 15 laps, the race between the two heated up even more as the Mexican was under one second and had the DRS to use against Alonso.

However, Alonso defended valiantly and kept P3 to himself. In the penultimate lap of the race, Perez overtook Alonso, and it looked done and dusted for the Red Bull driver.

However, on the final lap in the first DRS section, Alonso once again put the throttle all the way down to take back third place. This meant that Perez had one chance to overtake the Aston Martin driver - in the start-finish straight, which was the second DRS zone.

Expand Tweet

In the very last stretch, both Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso gave their all and pushed hard towards the finish line. Since Perez had the DRS, he was quicker than the Spaniard. However, he was unable to overtake Alonso and was only five-hundredths of a second away. The time difference between them was exactly 0.053.

Right after they both crossed the finish line, Perez went ahead of Alonso. This shows that all the Red Bull driver needed was a few more centimeters of run before the finish line came.

Fernando Alonso unhappy with the rumors surrounding him

Fernando Alonso expressed that he was not happy with all the rumors surrounding him regarding him not being happy at Aston Martin and how he could move to Red Bull next season.

He told Motorsport.com that although they are regular paddock rumors and are passed on by people to simply gain followers, he does not like them at all and made sure to check on them.

"Nothing to say, they’re just rumors… Normal paddock rumours. They’re just people who want to gain followers… who just want to have fun. And I don’t think it’s fun when they ‘play’ about these things," Alonso said.

"I’ll make sure there are consequences," he added.

Expand Tweet

This solidifies that there could be no connection between Fernando Alonso and Red Bull. Furthermore, the reigning world champion team has repeatedly clarified that they want to keep Sergio Perez for 2024.