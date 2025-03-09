Watch: Penelope Kvyat adorably interrupts Max Verstappen during his stream

Penelope Kvyat once again marked her appearance in Max Verstappen's Twitch live stream on Saturday (March 8) as she snatched the latter's headphones, greeting the viewers. She has grown quite popular amongst the Dutchman's fans for her adorable interruptions in his live streams ever since she was a kid.

Max Verstappen was on a live stream with Team Redline, his simracing team. The 27-year-old has proven his excellence both on the track and in the simulator as he consistently delivers during the online races, bringing success to his team.

During one of the recent streams, he could be seen speaking to his co-host, when Penelope, his partner Kelly Piquet's daughter, appeared on the stream and snatched Verstappen's headphones. She then greeted the viewers with a cheerful "Hi boys!"

Penelope is the daughter of former Red Bull Racing driver Daniil Kvyat. She was born in 2019, when Kvyat was in a relationship with Kelly Piquet. However, the two split up, and Piquet later started dating Verstappen. The two also announced their pregnancy earlier last year. The family lives together in Monaco after Kelly and Penelope moved in with Verstappen a while back.

Max Verstappen discusses "relaxed" environment at his Monaco residence

With only a few months remaining for the birth of their child, Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet are currently in a new stage in their relationship. Discussing his life in the principality, he recently told the media that it was quite relaxing, which would make it healthy for their baby as the four-time world champion prepares to embrace fatherhood for the first time.

"It's all going very relaxed actually at the moment, everything is under control. Yes, at home here everything is also good. [A] nice playtime," he told the media (via GPBlog).

Max Verstappen is preparing to make a strong start at the 2025 F1 season. He faced a tough period with Red Bull Racing last year as the team failed to display dominant performance considering their rivals' development. They finished the season placed third in the standings, although Verstappen was able to keep his lead in the Drivers' Championship with consistent finishes.

Shortly after the conclusion of the F1 pre-season testing at Bahrain, the team's technical director Pierre Wache admitted that he wasn't "as happy" with the results, but the car was indeed going in the right direction.

"I am not as happy as I could be because the car did not respond how we wanted at times, but it is going in the right direction," Wache said (via The Race). "Just maybe the magnitude of the direction was not as big as we expected and it’s something we need to work on for the first race and future development."

Max Verstappen has been winning consecutive championships since the 2021 season, but could face a complex challenge this year as the team would have to bargain their resources in the current season's car and the next year's challenger with the updated regulations.

