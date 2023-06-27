WATCH: Pierre Gasly and girlfriend Kika Cerqueira Gomes sing their hearts out together at Coldplay concert 

Alpine F1 driver Pierre Gasly was spotted attending and enjoying a Coldplay concert with his girlfriend Kika Cerqueira ahead of the 2023 Austrian GP.

After a dismal Canadian GP, which saw the French driver finish P12 in the main race after a poor qualifying, he was seen enjoying his downtime in between races. Gasly was recently seen enjoying a mini-vacation with his Portuguese model girlfriend ahead of this weekend's race.

In some of the snippets floating on social media, he also attended Coldplay's concert in Mian, Italy. Both he and Cerqueira were enjoying the melodious voice of lead singer Chris Martin and humming the famous tune of the song 'Yellow'.

Alpine F1 director diagnose the issue faced by Pierre Gasly in Montreal

Pierre Gasly had the worst possible start to the Canadian GP as he faced a technical issue with his steering wheel in the FP1 session. The issue setback his progress throughout the weekend and took crucial track time away from him.

Alpine F1 sporting director Alan Permane said, as per Autosport:

“You just have to go back, look at the life of everything. Look at if [a part] has been mistreated in any way - has it had a hard life somehow? Try and understand why that has failed. Yes, we have had some reliability problems and we do need to get on top of them. But there isn't one thing that we're panicking about. We've had some niggles and I'm sure we will iron them out.”

Permane continued:

"We have to take responsibility for it, honestly. The steering wheel problem we had with Pierre's car is a complete freak. I was talking to the electronic guys. It's a part we buy, and I think it's probably on every single steering wheel up and down the pit lane. The design hasn't changed since 2008 and it's been bulletproof."

"The power supply failed and we lost the clutch. That's why you heard Pierre Gasly say he thought he'd lost the driveshaft. But what had actually happened, it pushed the clutch in. Those things are tricky.”

Parmane also provided an update regarding the upgrades:

“Some stuff is coming. There'll be stuff at every race. I know what we've got coming to Spielberg [next race, Austria]. We have a new floor in the works. It's in the cycle. I'm not sure whether it's out of Aero yet and into design or they're still adding more downforce, but there will be a new floor at some point.

Hopefully, Pierre Gasly can have a much better race at the Austrian GP this weekend.

