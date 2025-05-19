Watch: Pierre Gasly shockingly running over a rabbit that ran onto the track during the F1 Imola GP race weekend

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly shockingly ran over a rabbit who was running on the track, as per a video posted on social media during the 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend. The French driver had an underwhelming end to a promising weekend in Imola, where he looked competitive at the start but faded away in the main race.

During the practice sessions, the 2020 Italian Grand Prix winner looked like a contender to reach Q3 in qualifying, which he duly achieved on Saturday. In the Free Practice sessions on Friday, Gasly consistently mixed himself in the A525 with the top teams and posted eye-catching timings.

However, Gasly was also a part of a tragic event at the iconic Imola circuit on Friday. In a clip floating on social media, he was seen running over a rabbit, going at high speed on the track.

In his interview with RacingNews365, Pierre Gasly admitted to the unfortunate incident and spoke to the media:

"Very sadly, I could not tell [what it was], and it turned out it was a big rabbit just jumping across the track. I could not avoid it, so I had quite a big impact on the front wing, and unfortunately, that was it for the rabbit, which broke the front wing.

"It was not ideal, but it was not the session we wanted, and it is quite unfortunate, as we always try to look after our parts. So when such things happen, it is not great," Gasly said.

Pierre Gasly failed to capitalize on the promise of the weekend and finished in P13 behind Kick Sauber driver Nico Hulkenberg.

Pierre Gasly reflects upon his disappointing race in Imola

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly stated that he was not happy with his race and admitted that he made a "costly" mistake in his bid to defend his position against a fast-charging Ferrari of Charles Leclerc on Sunday.

As per F1.com, the 29-year-old analyzed his race in Imola and said:

“Personally, I am not happy with my race because I made a costly mistake and I know that should not happen. I had a good start, up to ninth place and then had to fight hard with Charles [Leclerc].

"I thought I could make the corner at Turn 9 by going a bit wider with Charles coming up the inside. I turned in, had no grip, did not make the corner, and it cost me five positions. Overall, we showed some good pace throughout the weekend," the Frenchman said.

Gasly sits P13 in the Driver standings with seven points to his name in as many races and two Sprint races in the 2025 season. He has scored all of Alpine's points this year, with his two teammates not yet contributing to the tally.

