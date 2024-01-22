Watch: Popular Max Verstappen song plays during Chiefs-Bills NFL game

Max Verstappen's popular song was recently played during an NFL playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. The song was the infamous trap music '33 Max Verstappen' by Carte Blanq and Maxx Power.

A clip from CBS was posted on X, where the song was heard. Through the loud commentary, the song can be heard faintly.

Another detail to notice is that the stadium only played the instrumental version of the song. Hence, the lyrics that hail 'Max Verstappen' were not heard. Nonetheless, the song is so popular that some of the fans in the stadium were faintly heard singing it.

Verstappen has recently become one of the most famous athletes in the world. However, even before he started winning world championships, the Dutchman was still followed by millions of fans. A few fans have made songs for the F1 driver as well.

Max Verstappen does not want his sporting success to determine his entire life

Max Verstappen recently talked about failure and how he does not want his sporting success to define his life. The Red Bull driver initially said that he is not afraid of failure in F1 and talked about how the sport is not everything to him.

Furthermore, the Dutchman reiterated what he once said after winning his maiden world title - whatever milestone he reaches after his first championship will be a bonus for him.

“To be honest, I always felt the same way. I expect myself to do well and get the most out of a race weekend. If only so that I can't blame myself afterwards. It's not that I'm afraid of failure and I can put things aside quite quickly. As long as you keep telling yourself: 'Formula 1 is nice and it's nice when you're successful, but it's not everything,'" he said.

"That's important that you realize that. Sporting success does not determine my entire life, so I am quite relaxed about it. Since the first world title anyway. I've said it before: everything that comes after is a bonus. That approach works well,” Verstappen added.

Verstappen ended the 2023 F1 season by scoring 575 points and dominating the entire field.