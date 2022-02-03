Watch: Red Bull confirm F1 2022 car launch date with slick Max Verstappen promo

The Red Bull F1 team announced its 2022 F1 car launch for February 9, 2022, in a stylish new video, featuring Max Verstappen, on their social media channels. The RB18 will be unveiled at an exclusive live broadcast event with up to 5000 fans joining the launch live, making the Milton Keynes-based outfit the first team to kickstart the car launch season.

Broadcasting the launch via Red Bull Racing’s digital loyalty platform, the event will include fans sharing it via their own social media channels to deliver a multi-channel experience. Along with senior team management, team principal Christian Horner and drivers Verstappen and Sergio Perez will unveil the RB18 at the unique launch.

The countdown to the unveiling of the car has been kicked off by Red Bull’s title partner TAG Heuer, who has also launched a Red Bull Racing Special Edition Formula One watch featured on the Red Bull driver's wrist in the launch teaser video. The live broadcast will commence at 16:00 hours GMT with both fans and media tuning in simultaneously.

Max Verstappen unveiled new helmet for 2022 season

The 2021 F1 world champion unveiled a new helmet design for the 2022 season, featuring his regular white livery with a lot of gold accents to it to commemorate his title. The helmet will also feature #1 at the back signifying the reigning champion, swapped in place of his old #33.

Unveiling his swanky new lid, Max Verstappen said:

“I also asked for a little star on the back for my championship win. With all the small upgrades and the gold, I think my 2022 helmet looks cool!”

Before claiming the title at the season finale in Abu Dhabi, the Dutchman had expressed his desire to use the #1 on his car, which, according to the sporting regulations, is only used by the reigning champion. In addition to Verstappen, former champions who have used the #1 on their car include Sebastian Vettel, Fernando Alonso, Alain Prost, Damon Hill, and Michael Schumacher to name a few.

